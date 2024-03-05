Dine Brands Global (DIN) Declares $0.51 Dividend

Dine Brands Global said on February 26, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 19, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2024 will receive the payment on April 5, 2024.

At the current share price of $47.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.50%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 16.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.74 (n=162).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dine Brands Global. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 10.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIN is 0.09%, a decrease of 28.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.39% to 19,866K shares. The put/call ratio of DIN is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.14% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dine Brands Global is 61.46. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.14% from its latest reported closing price of 47.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dine Brands Global is 852MM, an increase of 2.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,738K shares representing 24.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,758K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 6.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,313K shares representing 15.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,745K shares representing 11.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,846K shares, representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 26.69% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,690K shares representing 11.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 5.49% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,221K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,223K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With over 3,500 restaurants combined in 17 countries, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.