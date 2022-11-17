Dine Brands Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DIN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.55, changing hands as low as $71.23 per share. Dine Brands Global Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIN's low point in its 52 week range is $61.025 per share, with $86.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.78.

