Dine Brands (DIN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dine Brands (DIN) reported $214.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $1.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $215.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18, the EPS surprise was -12.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dine Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

IHOP Restaurant - System-wide - Domestic same - restaurant sales percentage change : -2.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -1.8%.

: -2.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -1.8%. Number of restaurants - Total - IHOP restaurants : 1,814 versus 1,822 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1,814 versus 1,822 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of restaurants - Applebee's restaurants : 1,594 compared to the 1,606 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,594 compared to the 1,606 average estimate based on four analysts. Applebee?s Restaurant- System-wide - Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change : -2.2% versus -3% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -2.2% versus -3% estimated by four analysts on average. Global Effective Restaurants - Area License - IHOP Corp : 153 compared to the 154 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 153 compared to the 154 average estimate based on three analysts. Global Effective Restaurants - Franchise - IHOP Corp : 1,643 compared to the 1,666 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,643 compared to the 1,666 average estimate based on two analysts. Franchise revenues : $166.21 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $168.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

: $166.21 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $168.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%. Rental revenues : $26.66 million compared to the $28.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year.

: $26.66 million compared to the $28.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year. Financing revenues : $0.34 million versus $0.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.8% change.

: $0.34 million versus $0.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.8% change. Company restaurant sales : $21.57 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7773.4%.

: $21.57 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7773.4%. Franchise revenues- Advertising revenue : $70.49 million compared to the $71.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.

: $70.49 million compared to the $71.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year. Franchise revenues- Royalties, franchise fees and other: $95.72 million compared to the $97.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year.

Shares of Dine Brands have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

