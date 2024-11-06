Dine Brands (DIN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Dine Brands (DIN) reported revenue of $195.03 million, down 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.44, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $198.87 million, representing a surprise of -1.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dine Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of restaurants - Total - IHOP restaurants : 1,809 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,812.

: 1,809 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,812. IHOP Restaurant - System-wide - Domestic same - restaurant sales percentage change : -2.1% versus -1.5% estimated by five analysts on average.

: -2.1% versus -1.5% estimated by five analysts on average. Number of restaurants - Applebee's restaurants : 1,620 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,617.

: 1,620 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,617. Applebee?s Restaurant- System-wide - Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change : -7.1% compared to the -3.6% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -7.1% compared to the -3.6% average estimate based on four analysts. Global Effective Restaurants - Area License - IHOP Corp : 155 compared to the 155 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 155 compared to the 155 average estimate based on three analysts. Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period - International : 107 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 105.

: 107 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 105. Franchise revenues : $166.35 million versus $169.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.

: $166.35 million versus $169.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change. Rental revenues : $27.99 million versus $28.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.

: $27.99 million versus $28.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change. Financing revenues : $0.42 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.8%.

: $0.42 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.8%. Company restaurant sales : $0.27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.3%.

: $0.27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.3%. Franchise revenues- Advertising revenue : $69.79 million versus $72.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.

: $69.79 million versus $72.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change. Franchise revenues- Royalties, franchise fees and other: $96.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $98.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

Shares of Dine Brands have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (DIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

