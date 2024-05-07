Dine Brands (DIN) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Dine Brands (DIN) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 19.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $211.48 million, declining 1.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dine Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Franchise revenues' will likely reach $180.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Rental revenues' to come in at $30.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Franchise revenues- Advertising revenue' will reach $77.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Franchise revenues- Royalties, franchise fees and other' will reach $102.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'IHOP Restaurant - System-wide - Domestic same - restaurant sales percentage change' at -0.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of restaurants - Total - IHOP Corp' of 1,819. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,790 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of restaurants - Total' reaching 3,480. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,463 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Applebee?s Restaurant- System-wide - Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change' should come in at -2.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of restaurants - Applebees International Inc' to reach 1,634. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,673.

The consensus estimate for 'Effective number of restaurants - Area License - IHOP Corp' stands at 157. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 156 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average weekly unit sales - Franchise - IHOP' will reach $38.10 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38.2 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period - Domestic' should arrive at 1,530. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,563.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dine Brands here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Dine Brands have returned +0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, DIN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

