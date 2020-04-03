Dine Brand Shareholders to Vote on IHOP Spinoff at Annual Meeting

Dine Brands (NYSE: DIN) investor JCP Investment Partnership wants the restaurant operator to spin off its IHOP chain because the market can't appropriately value it. The franchiser operates the pancake chain -- a fast-growth business -- as well as the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar chain, which is a slower growth business.

Dine's board of directors is urging shareholders to vote against the measure at the company's annual meeting scheduled for May 12.

Image source: IHOP.

Taking a bite out of value

IHOP has been on a tear, racking up eight consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth while Applebee's stumbles. The latter chain's comps fell 2.5% in the fourth quarter.

JCP says Dine Brands management admitted last month the restaurant operator is valued differently than its peers, and the investor believes it is because IHOP is a growth business while Applebee's is not.

Spinning off IHOP would allow the market to appropriately value each restaurant as a pure play in their respective niches and shareholders would profit much the way investors did when Brinker International and Darden Restaurants shed their On the Border and Red Lobster chains, respectively.

JCP states, "We believe that the valuation increase and potential earnings increase for IHOP would vastly outweigh the existing synergies associated with keeping IHOP and Applebee's together."

Dine Brands' board opposes a spinoff because it says it is too limiting, as it precludes it from considering other avenues for increasing shareholder value, optimizing its portfolio, or allocating capital. It also says a spinoff would hurt its ability to buy back stock and pay dividends.

Dine Brands' dividend of $3.04 per share currently yields well over 14% annually.

10 stocks we like better than Dine Brands Global

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dine Brands Global wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.