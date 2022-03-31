DIN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.22, changing hands as high as $79.30 per share. Dine Brands Global Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIN's low point in its 52 week range is $61.38 per share, with $100.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.