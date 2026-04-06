Dimon's Skunk at the Party: Why Rising Inflation Could Be Markets' Biggest Blind Spot Right Now

Key Points

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently highlighted rising inflation as a key threat that could hurt stock prices.

The stock market has seen a huge rally over the last year, but equity valuations could be fragile.

If inflation accelerates and the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, stocks could get crushed.

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JPMorgan Chase published its annual report and letter to shareholders today, and CEO Jamie Dimon laid out some key risk factors that could affect his company and the broader U.S. economy. In particular, Dimon highlighted the threats posed by rising inflation -- stating that slowly rising inflationary pressures could be "the skunk at the party" that derails bullish momentum for the market.

Dimon is concerned that rising inflation could cause the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates -- a development that would very likely kick off substantial declines for asset prices. Despite pullbacks across 2026's trading, the S&P 500 is still up roughly 30% over the last year -- a rally that could suggest that the market could be significantly underestimating inflationary risks.

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Rising inflation could erase stock market gains

The stock market has come roaring back from a wave of sell-offs kicked off by President Donald Trump's announcement of broad-based tariffs last April, and actual inflationary impacts from the implementation of new import taxes have been relatively muted thus far. On the other hand, the longer-term impact of tariffs still remains to be seen -- and new catalysts have emerged that could create sustained inflationary pressures.

The war with Iran has led to rapid increases in oil prices, and delayed inflationary effects could continue to be felt even if a ceasefire in the conflict is reached in the near future. Dimon's letter also stated that a confluence of bad geopolitical and economic factors could lead to a recession, with the worst case scenario being a stagflation situation in which the economy contracts but inflation still persist.

On the other hand, Dimon's letter to shareholders was far from being all doom and gloom. Despite being modestly inflationary, the CEO sees the injection of roughly $300 billion of new fiscal stimulus resulting from the One Big Beautiful Bill and the Fed's substantial monthly purchases of securities as positive catalysts for the economy and market. Dimon also pointed to de-regulation and spending and efficiency improvements connected to artificial intelligence (AI) as bullish catalysts.

If the stock market does see far more intense selling pressure as the year progresses, accelerating inflation and resulting rate hikes stand out as the most likely culprits. Of course, there are other factors that could send equity valuations tumbling -- but there's a big risk that investors are currently underestimating the dangers posed by inflation.

Investors won't have to wait long for a key update on the inflation front. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release its consumer-price-index (CPI) report for March before the market opens this Friday, and the report is poised to be a big one when it comes to shaping the market's next moves.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.