Dimon (JPM) and Ackman Warn: Tariffs Could Trigger an Economic Downturn

Wall Street leaders issued stark warnings over the Trump administration’s sweeping tariffs, cautioning that escalating trade barriers could derail economic growth and amplify market turmoil. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon underscored the risk of “lasting negative consequences,” while fund manager Bill Ackman invoked the possibility of an “economic nuclear winter.” Both highlighted that investor confidence and business investment may suffer as long as trade uncertainties persist.





Amid a selloff that erased trillions of dollars in global stock value last week, Dimon’s annual letter to shareholders spotlighted the likelihood of inflationary pressures and a possible recession. Ackman, who had previously backed Donald Trump, called on the president to pause and renegotiate deals. With major markets already in retreat, analysts warn that the extended trade dispute could threaten the long-anticipated soft landing for the U.S. economy.





Market Overview:





U.S. and global equities have fallen sharply in response to tariff announcements.



Fears of higher inflation and recession have pushed investors toward safe-haven assets.



Sentiment on Wall Street remains fragile amid prolonged policy uncertainty.



Key Points:



Dimon warns that tariffs may disrupt supply chains and spur retaliation from other nations.



Ackman urges renegotiation to avoid a “self-induced, economic nuclear winter.”



Economists raise recession odds, citing the largest trade barriers in more than a century.



Looking Ahead:



Investors await further clarity on U.S. trade policies to gauge potential market recovery.



Companies may delay investments or hiring until tariffs and countermeasures are resolved.



Ongoing volatility could persist if key economic data confirm a slowdown or spike in inflation.



Bull Case:



Resolving trade disputes or renegotiating deals could restore investor confidence, leading to a rebound in equity markets and renewed business investment.



Despite tariff-related fears, the U.S. economy remains supported by strong fundamentals such as low unemployment and resilient consumer spending, which could mitigate the impact of trade barriers.



Market selloffs often create opportunities for long-term investors to buy undervalued assets, particularly in sectors most affected by tariffs, such as manufacturing and technology.



If inflationary pressures stabilize, the Federal Reserve may adopt a more accommodative monetary policy stance, potentially supporting equity markets and economic growth.



Dimon’s and Ackman’s warnings may prompt policymakers to act decisively, leading to reduced trade tensions and improved market conditions in the near term.



Bear Case:



Prolonged tariffs could disrupt global supply chains, increase costs for businesses, and lead to higher consumer prices, amplifying inflationary pressures and reducing economic growth prospects.



The likelihood of a recession has increased to 60%, according to JPMorgan economists, underscoring the risks of prolonged trade frictions and policy uncertainty on the U.S. economy.



Retaliatory measures from global trading partners may exacerbate market turmoil, eroding corporate earnings and investor confidence further across key sectors like manufacturing and agriculture.



Companies may delay investments or hiring due to uncertainty over tariffs and countermeasures, potentially weakening long-term economic expansion and job creation.



Ongoing volatility in equity markets could deter institutional investors from deploying capital, prolonging instability and delaying recovery efforts globally.



JPMorgan’s economists elevated the likelihood of a U.S. and global downturn to 60%, reflecting the stark shift in business sentiment. While Dimon emphasized that quick resolution of tariff disputes is crucial, prolonged trade frictions risk eroding confidence and weighing on economic growth.Looking forward, market participants see few immediate catalysts for relief. If new duties remain in place and global partners retaliate, the resulting uncertainty could hamper both corporate earnings and consumer spending, underscoring the fragility of the current expansion.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

