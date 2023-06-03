Dimon in the rough

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase C.E.O, has his eye on the road. Significantly down the road.

While he’s expected to outline his plans for the bank for years down the line, according to the New York Times, when it comes to the issue of who his successor will be, he’s likely to encounter questions anew.

While he’s not expected to climb down from the saddle anytime soon, the issue could rise to the surface among shareholders once again in light of succession plans at two rivals of JPMorgan. At Morgan Stanley, James Gorman recently announced he planned to step away within the next 12 months, while there are reports that Ken Jacobs, CEO of Lazard, is prepping to depart.

Meantime, whenever he decides the time’s right to hit the exit, Dimon will do so with considerably more than a gold watch. If he’s in his current position in 2026, he’ll pocket an additional $50 million payout, according to the site.

Speaking of which, in terms of compensation changes around the big boys of broker-dealers – save for a few exceptions among some of the regional national firms – the year, it seems, is destined to be relatively quiet, according to financial-planning.com.

