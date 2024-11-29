News & Insights

Dimmi Life Holdings Reports Revenue Decline and Loss

November 29, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Dimmi Life Holdings Limited (HK:1667) has released an update.

Dimmi Life Holdings Limited reported a decline in revenue to HK$58.5 million for the six months ending September 2024, marking a 3.1% decrease from the previous year. The company’s gross profit also fell, while administrative expenses decreased slightly. Notably, the firm recorded a significant loss of HK$35 million, leading the board to decide against declaring an interim dividend.

