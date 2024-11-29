Dimmi Life Holdings Reports Revenue Decline and Loss

Dimmi Life Holdings Limited (HK:1667) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Dimmi Life Holdings Limited reported a decline in revenue to HK$58.5 million for the six months ending September 2024, marking a 3.1% decrease from the previous year. The company’s gross profit also fell, while administrative expenses decreased slightly. Notably, the firm recorded a significant loss of HK$35 million, leading the board to decide against declaring an interim dividend.
For further insights into HK:1667 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.