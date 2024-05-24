Dimmi Life Holdings Preps for Annual Results Review

Dimmi Life Holdings Limited (HK:1667) has released an update.

Dimmi Life Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for June 28, 2024, to review the annual financial results and discuss potential final dividend distributions. The announcement was made by Ge Zhang, chairperson and executive director, and includes the current board membership composition.

For further insights into HK:1667 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.