News & Insights

Stocks

Dimmi Life Holdings Preps for Annual Results Review

May 24, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dimmi Life Holdings Limited (HK:1667) has released an update.

Dimmi Life Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for June 28, 2024, to review the annual financial results and discuss potential final dividend distributions. The announcement was made by Ge Zhang, chairperson and executive director, and includes the current board membership composition.

For further insights into HK:1667 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.