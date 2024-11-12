Dimmi Life Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results

Dimmi Life Holdings Limited (HK:1667) has released an update.

Dimmi Life Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of an interim dividend and address other business matters. This announcement provides an opportunity for investors to anticipate potential financial strategies from the company.

