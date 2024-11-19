Dimerix’s Phase 3 Kidney Trial Progresses Successfully

Dimerix Limited (AU:DXB) has released an update.
Dimerix Limited has announced the successful completion of a fifth scheduled review by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) for its Phase 3 ACTION3 kidney trial, with no safety concerns reported. The trial will continue as planned, reinforcing the strong safety profile of their DMX-200 treatment for FSGS kidney disease. This development brings hope to patients with limited treatment options.
