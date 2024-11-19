Dimerix’s Phase 3 Kidney Trial Progresses Successfully

Dimerix Limited (AU:DXB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Dimerix Limited has announced the successful completion of a fifth scheduled review by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) for its Phase 3 ACTION3 kidney trial, with no safety concerns reported. The trial will continue as planned, reinforcing the strong safety profile of their DMX-200 treatment for FSGS kidney disease. This development brings hope to patients with limited treatment options.

For further insights into AU:DXB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.