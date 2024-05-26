Dimerix Strikes Lucrative Licensing Deal with Taiba

Dimerix Limited (AU:DXB) has released an update.

Dimerix Limited has partnered with Taiba to exclusively license the commercialization of their drug candidate DMX-200 for FSGS in the Middle East, with Dimerix poised to receive up to approx. AU$120.5 million in payments, including royalties. This deal, which follows a successful interim analysis of DMX-200, expands Dimerix’s global reach and is the second significant license agreement after their partnership with Advanz Pharma. Dimerix retains commercial rights in major markets like the US and China and is actively pursuing additional licensing opportunities.

For further insights into AU:DXB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.