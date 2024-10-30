News & Insights

Dimerix Limited Shows Strong Trial Progress and Financial Growth

Dimerix Limited (AU:DXB) has released an update.

Dimerix Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, has shown promising progress in its ACTION3 Phase 3 clinical trial for kidney disease, with significant patient recruitment and international site activation. The company also strengthened its financial position, receiving payments from licensing agreements and option exercises, contributing to a cash reserve of AU$19.2 million. Additionally, Dimerix’s involvement in the Project PARASOL workshop suggests positive FDA approval prospects for its drug candidate DMX-200, potentially enhancing investor interest.

