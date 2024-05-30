Dimerix Limited Seeks Quotation for New Securities

Dimerix Limited (AU:DXB) has released an update.

Dimerix Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of 25,000 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code DXB, dated May 31, 2024. This move signifies potential growth and investment opportunities for the company’s stakeholders.

