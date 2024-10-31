News & Insights

Dimerix Collaborates with NEPTUNE for Trial Recruitment

October 31, 2024 — 06:30 pm EDT

Dimerix Limited (AU:DXB) has released an update.

Dimerix Limited has partnered with the University of Michigan’s NEPTUNE network to enhance the recruitment for its ACTION3 Phase 3 trial targeting focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). This collaboration will utilize NEPTUNE’s precision medicine platform to identify and refer eligible patients, potentially accelerating trial enrollment and providing insights into treatment efficacy. With this strategic move, Dimerix aims to address the high unmet need for treatments in rare kidney diseases.

