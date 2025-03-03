Dimensional US Targeted Value Getting Very Oversold

In the case of Dimensional US Targeted Value, the RSI reading has hit 29.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 39.7. A bullish investor could look at DFAT's 29.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), DFAT's low point in its 52 week range is $50.1616 per share, with $61.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.23. Dimensional US Targeted Value shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day.
