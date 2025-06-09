Dimensional US Marketwide Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DFUV

In trading on Monday, shares of the Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (Symbol: DFUV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.44, changing hands as high as $41.52 per share. Dimensional US Marketwide Value shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFUV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFUV's low point in its 52 week range is $35.38 per share, with $44.6107 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.40.

