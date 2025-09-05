Dimensional National Municipal Bond (DFNM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: DFNM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.60, changing hands as high as $47.69 per share. Dimensional National Municipal Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFNM's low point in its 52 week range is $46.2387 per share, with $48.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.68.

