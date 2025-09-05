Markets
DFNM

Dimensional National Municipal Bond (DFNM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

September 05, 2025 — 11:03 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of the Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: DFNM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.60, changing hands as high as $47.69 per share. Dimensional National Municipal Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Dimensional National Municipal Bond 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DFNM's low point in its 52 week range is $46.2387 per share, with $48.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.68.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 BKV Stock Predictions
 CGBD market cap history
 ETFs Holding CMCSA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BKV Stock Predictions-> CGBD market cap history-> ETFs Holding CMCSA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DFNM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.