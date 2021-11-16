!Dimensional Lists Four Fixed Income ETFs and Announces Further Expansion of ETF Offering

On Tuesday, Dimensional Fund Advisors, a global leader in systematic investing, listed the company’s first four active transparent fixed income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and filed a preliminary registration statement for 10 more equity ETFs.

Dimensional launched one of the industry’s first systematic bond funds in 1983. The firm has continued to refine and advance its investment process and today manages more than 35 strategies and $120 billion in fixed income assets, as of the end of October 2021. The new fixed income ETFs build on Dimensional’s legacy of thoughtful, flexible implementation, which offers robust risk management and uses information in market prices to invest in bonds with higher expected returns, rather than trying to outguess the market or time interest rates.

The NYSE-listed Dimensional Fixed Income ETFs are:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSE Arca: DFCF)

Net expense ratio: 0.19%

Description: US core fixed income solution pursuing higher expected returns through systematic duration and credit management

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSE Arca: DFSD)

Net expense ratio: 0.18%

Description: US short-duration core solution pursuing higher expected returns through systematic duration and credit management

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: DFNM)

Net expense ratio: 0.18%

Description: National municipal bond solution targeting higher expected returns while seeking to provide income that is exempt from federal personal income tax

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSE Arca: DFIP)

Net expense ratio: 0.11%

Description: US TIPS solution targeting higher expected returns while providing protection from inflation

“Just as multi-factor equity investing has gained prominence over the last decade, we believe investors will increasingly look to systematic fixed income solutions, which present reliable and transparent means of accessing bond markets and the flexibility to target higher expected returns,” said Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer Gerard O’Reilly.

“Fixed income investing has long been inundated with active strategies that try to outguess markets and passive funds that are too rigid to nimbly target higher returns,” said Dave Plecha, Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. “Dimensional fixed income solutions go beyond indexing and provide flexibility to navigate dynamic market conditions in a cost-effective and transparent way.”

Dimensional Files for 10 Additional Equity ETFs

Dimensional also filed today for 10 new active transparent exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The strategies offer exposure to a variety of US, developed international, emerging markets, and real estate equities, as well as component solutions that target companies based on known drivers of higher expected returns.

Once listed, the firm's ETFs will cover a wide range of asset classes and sectors, providing financial professionals with the components to build complete asset allocation models using Dimensional ETFs.

Dimensional is committed to providing financial professionals with a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions that leverage the power of our investment engine—a consistent philosophy combined with a value-added approach to implementation that the firm has been testing, refining, and advancing for four decades.

The following funds are included in the filing:

International Core Equity 2 ETF

Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

US Small Cap Value ETF

International Small Cap ETF

International Small Cap Value ETF

Emerging Markets Value ETF

US High Profitability ETF

International High Profitability ETF

Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

US Real Estate ETF

“Dimensional’s expanded ETF suite leverages the firm’s 40-year track record of thoughtful research and meticulous implementation of the best ideas in financial science,” said Co-CEO Dave Butler. “We dedicate every day to sharpening our research and its practical application across our full offering of mutual funds, ETFs, and SMAs in pursuit of the best possible investment experience for every client.”

More information about Dimensional ETFs can be found here: https://us.dimensional.com/etfs

