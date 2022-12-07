Dimensional Launches U.S. Large-Cap Value and Global Real Estate ETFs

Dimensional Fund Advisors has announced the launch of two new exchange traded funds that offer targeted access to premiums across a diversified set of domestic large-cap value equities and a variety of U.S. and international real estate equities. Both strategies are systematic active transparent ETFs.

The new funds, which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange Arca, are:

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSE Arca: DFLV)

• Net expense ratio: 0.22%

• Description: U.S. large-cap value solution that targets higher expected returns and consistent exposure through a daily flexible process.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSE Arca: DFGR)

• Net expense ratio: 0.24%

• Description: Global real estate solution offering marketwide REIT exposure on a market cap-weighted basis.

Dimensional has agreed to waive certain fees and in certain instances assume certain expenses of the ETFs.

“Dimensional has been investing in both large cap value and real estate securities for three decades, providing capital markets expertise that we have now made available within ETFs,” said co-CEO and chief investment officer Gerard O’Reilly in a news release. “These new funds allow financial professionals to deliver an increasingly comprehensive Dimensional investment experience across vehicles and asset classes.”

The two new funds join Dimensional’s growing ETF lineup, which holds approximately $70 billion in assets under management. Now totaling 30 funds, Dimensional’s ETF suite complements the firm’s mutual funds and expanded separately managed account offerings.

"Dimensional Funds continues to expand its lineup to support asset allocation needs for advisors,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi. “The firm has six ETFs that have net inflows of $1 billion in 2022, despite short ETF trading histories."

