Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities (DFIP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (Symbol: DFIP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.97, changing hands as high as $42.04 per share. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFIP's low point in its 52 week range is $40.61 per share, with $42.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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