Dimensional Fund Advisors Increases Position in Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

Fintel reports that Dimensional Fund Advisors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.30MM shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.93MM shares and 4.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.79% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.36% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smith & Wesson Brands is $15.47. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.36% from its latest reported closing price of $10.57.

The projected annual revenue for Smith & Wesson Brands is $476MM, a decrease of 15.69%. The projected annual EPS is $0.82, a decrease of 52.49%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith & Wesson Brands. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWBI is 0.06%, a decrease of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 31,076K shares. The put/call ratio of SWBI is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,710K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares, representing a decrease of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 12.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,336K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,336K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 17.65% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,133K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares, representing an increase of 31.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 12.53% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 999K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 852K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 16.22% over the last quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands Declares $0.10 Dividend

On December 6, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $10.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.96%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 4.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.98 (n=113).

The current dividend yield is 1.87 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Smith & Wesson Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, Thompson/Center Arms™, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services, including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

