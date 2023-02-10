Dimensional Fund Advisors Increases Position in Enova International (ENVA)

Fintel reports that Dimensional Fund Advisors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.22MM shares of Enova International Inc (ENVA). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.78MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.97% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.43% Downside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enova International is $49.37. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.43% from its latest reported closing price of $50.60.

The projected annual revenue for Enova International is $2,054MM, an increase of 105.06%. The projected annual EPS is $7.44, an increase of 15.83%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enova International. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVA is 0.18%, an increase of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 32,257K shares. The put/call ratio of ENVA is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

683 Capital Management holds 3,134K shares representing 10.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 16.09% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,343K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,274K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,070K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 956K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 13.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 937K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Enova International is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers around the globe with access to more than $40 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; three brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital®, The Business Backer® and OnDeck®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients.

