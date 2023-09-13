Dimensional Actively Seeks U.S. Core Equities With DCOR

Dimensional has launched the Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSE Arca: DCOR) on the New York Stock Exchange. The actively managed fund is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of equity securities of U.S. companies.

The fund’s management team combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions to select its holdings. The portfolio invests in companies of all sizes. It gives moderately increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative prices, and higher profitability companies.

Top holdings as of September 12 were Apple Inc. (AAPL) (at 4.93%), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) (4.4%), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) (2.21%). DCOR carries an expense ratio of 0.14%.

"Advisors are increasingly turning to active management to meet asset allocation needs,” said Todd Rosenbluth, VettaFi’s head of research. “Dimensional already a strong active lineup but it is great to see them continue to expand.”

$100 Billion in Under 3 Years

Dimensional recently surpassed $100 billion in ETF assets under management less than three years since its first ETF launch.

“We are proud to reach this milestone, which signals that our ETF suite is delivering value for the financial professionals we work with and meeting investors’ needs,” said co-CEO Dave Butler. “We remain committed to providing these professionals with more ways to access low-cost, thoughtfully constructed investment solutions.”

Dimensional’s ETF business has seen nearly $60 billion in net flows since it launched in November 2020 and nearly $20 billion in YTD net flows.

