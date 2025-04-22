DIMEMMUNITY BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $DCOM Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIMEMMUNITY BANCSHARES ($DCOM) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.57 per share, missing estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $103,850,000, beating estimates of $100,385,544 by $3,464,456.
DIMEMMUNITY BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity
DIMEMMUNITY BANCSHARES insiders have traded $DCOM stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. BASSWOOD has made 3 purchases buying 29,502 shares for an estimated $943,658 and 1 sale selling 9,815 shares for an estimated $306,228.
- KENNETH J MAHON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $817,285
- RAYMOND A NIELSEN sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $93,750
- MICHAEL FEGAN (Chief Technology & Ops Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $71,513
- AVINASH REDDY (SEVP - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 500 shares for an estimated $9,677 and 1 sale selling 500 shares for an estimated $9,687.
DIMEMMUNITY BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of DIMEMMUNITY BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,271,303 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,073,497
- UBS GROUP AG added 608,942 shares (+1349.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,715,832
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 501,042 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,399,525
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 463,273 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,238,695
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 327,559 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,067,525
- MALTESE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 302,473 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,296,507
- STIEVEN CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. added 287,195 shares (+86.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,826,938
DIMEMMUNITY BANCSHARES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DCOM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024
