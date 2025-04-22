DIMEMMUNITY BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $DCOM Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIMEMMUNITY BANCSHARES ($DCOM) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.57 per share, missing estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $103,850,000, beating estimates of $100,385,544 by $3,464,456.

DIMEMMUNITY BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

DIMEMMUNITY BANCSHARES insiders have traded $DCOM stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. BASSWOOD has made 3 purchases buying 29,502 shares for an estimated $943,658 and 1 sale selling 9,815 shares for an estimated $306,228 .

and 1 sale selling 9,815 shares for an estimated . KENNETH J MAHON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $817,285

RAYMOND A NIELSEN sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $93,750

MICHAEL FEGAN (Chief Technology & Ops Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $71,513

AVINASH REDDY (SEVP - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 500 shares for an estimated $9,677 and 1 sale selling 500 shares for an estimated $9,687.

DIMEMMUNITY BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of DIMEMMUNITY BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DIMEMMUNITY BANCSHARES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DCOM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024

