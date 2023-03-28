Dimeco (DIMC) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Dimeco said on March 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $46.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.33%, the lowest has been 2.55%, and the highest has been 8.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=181).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dimeco. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIMC is 0.01%, a decrease of 56.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.73% to 38K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 35K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIMC by 7.48% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIMC by 9.20% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.