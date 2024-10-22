Dime Community reports Q3 EPS 29c, consensus 41c

Reports Q3 revenue $87.5M, consensus $78.15M. Stuart Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “Strong growth in low-cost core deposits drove a significant linked quarter expansion in the Net Interest Margin. Importantly, following the recent 50 basis point reduction in the Federal Funds rate, we lowered deposit costs and expect to benefit from these actions in the fourth quarter and beyond. Since the Federal Reserve rate cut in mid-September, the spread between the weighted average rate on loans and core deposits has improved by approximately 15 basis points. We anticipate the full quarter impact of this spread improvement to drive continued Net Interest Margin expansion in the fourth quarter.”

