Dime Community (DCOM) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Dime Community (DCOM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, reflecting a decline of 51.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $81.01 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 23.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 5.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dime Community metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 2.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' should come in at $12.89 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.20 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income' at $8.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.47 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $72.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $96.80 million.



