Dime Community Bancshares Reports Year-Over-Year Increases in Core Deposits and Business Loans with Expanded Net Interest Margin in Q1 2025

April 22, 2025 — 07:20 am EDT

Dime Community Bancshares reports Q1 2025 net income increase to $19.6 million, with growth in deposits and loans.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. reported significant financial improvement for the first quarter of 2025, achieving net income of $19.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, a substantial turnaround from a net loss of $22.2 million in the previous quarter. Adjusted net income, which excludes certain expenses, totaled $24.7 million, up 42% from the prior quarter and 67% year-over-year. The company's net interest margin expanded to 2.95%, with core deposits rising by $1.35 billion compared to the prior year. Dime also made strategic enhancements to its executive team, aiming for growth in talent acquisition and market presence. Despite a rise in non-performing loans, overall capital ratios remained strong, positioning the company favorably for future growth. The bank's focus on diversifying its balance sheet and controlling operational costs is evident, with non-interest expenses managed effectively, excluding one-time pension-related costs.

Potential Positives

  • Significant turnaround in net income, reporting $19.6 million for Q1 2025 compared to a net loss of $22.2 million in Q4 2024, indicating strong recovery.
  • Adjusted net income increased by 42% from the previous quarter and 67% year-over-year, reflecting enhanced financial performance.
  • Net interest margin expanded by 16 basis points to 2.95%, showcasing improved profitability in interest income relative to interest-earning assets.
  • Core deposits increased by $1.35 billion year-over-year, demonstrating robust growth in deposit base and improved liquidity position.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income improvement compared to a net loss in the previous quarter may not be sustainable, especially considering the high non-interest expense and the $7.2 million pension settlement in the current quarter.
  • Non-performing loans increased significantly from $49.5 million in the previous quarter to $58.0 million, indicating potential issues with credit quality.
  • Overall loan originations decreased sharply from $187.5 million in the previous quarter to $71.5 million, raising concerns about future revenue generation.

FAQ

What is Dime Community Bancshares' net income for Q1 2025?

Dime Community Bancshares reported a net income of $19.6 million for Q1 2025.

How has the net interest margin changed recently?

The net interest margin expanded by 16 basis points to 2.95% in Q1 2025.

What are Dime's key hiring updates in 2025?

Dime hired several executives, including Tom Geisel as part of its senior leadership team.

How much did core deposits increase year-over-year?

Core deposits increased by $1.35 billion year-over-year for Dime Community Bancshares.

When will theearnings callfor Q1 2025 be held?

Theearnings callis scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on April 22, 2025.

Full Release




Continued Growth in Core Deposits and Business Loans On a Year-over-Year Basis




Net Interest Margin Expands by 16 basis points on a Linked Quarter Basis to 2.95%



HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $19.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, or $0.45 per diluted common share, compared to net loss available to common stockholders of $22.2 million, or $(0.54) per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and net income available to common stockholders of $15.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, or $0.41 per diluted common share.



First quarter 2025 results included $7.2 million of pre-tax expenses related to the final settlements associated with the termination of the legacy Bridgehampton National Bank pension plan.



Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) totaled $24.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 42% versus the prior quarter and an increase of 67% versus the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release). Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) totaled $0.57 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 36% versus the prior quarter and an increase of 50% versus the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Our first quarter results were marked by strong Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) expansion and continued progress in diversifying our balance sheet. Our enhanced earnings power and robust capital ratios position us well for future growth. As outlined below we have made a strong start to the year from a recruiting standpoint, and are poised to continue to add talented individuals and gain market share in the quarters ahead.”





Year-to-date Recruiting Update





  • Hired Tom Geisel to Senior Executive Leadership Team. Mr. Geisel was instrumental in the growth and transformation of Sterling National Bank into a highly profitable $30 billion institution;


  • Hired Robert Rowe as incoming Chief Credit Officer (experience includes Chief Credit Officer at Sterling National Bank and Chief Risk Officer at CIT); incumbent Chief Credit Officer Brian Teplitz to retire at the end of May 2025;


  • Hired Jim LoGatto as an Executive Vice President to build Dime’s presence in Manhattan; Mr. LoGatto was previously the Director of US Private Banking at Israel Discount Bank of New York;


  • Hired Toni Badolato as Group Leader to grow lending presence on Long Island; Ms. Badolato was previously with M&T;


  • Hired George Taitt as Group Director and Amy Grandy as Associate Group Director to strengthen deposit presence in Queens; the Group was previously with the former Signature Bank and its successor, Flagstar Bank.







Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025 included:





  • Total deposits increased $717.0 million on a year-over-year basis;


  • Core deposits (excluding brokered and time deposits) increased $1.35 billion on a year-over-year basis;


  • The ratio of average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the first quarter was 29.5%;


  • The cost of total deposits declined by 19 basis points versus the prior quarter;


  • The net interest margin increased to 2.95% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2.79% for the prior quarter;


  • The Company’s Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio increased to 11.12% at the end of the first quarter.





Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results






Net Interest Income




Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $94.2 million compared to $91.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $71.5 million for the first quarter of 2024.



The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.










(Dollars in thousands)


Q1 2025


Q4 2024


Q1 2024

Net interest income


$

94,213


$
91,098


$
71,530


Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA")



(124

)


(1,268
)


(82
)

Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)


$

94,089


$
89,830


$
71,448













Average interest-earning assets


$

12,963,320


$
12,974,958


$
13,015,755













NIM

(1)



2.95


%

2.79

%

2.21

%

Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)

(2)



2.94


%

2.75

%

2.21

%








(1)

NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



(2)

Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes PAA amortization on acquired loans divided by average interest-earning assets.



Mr. Lubow commented, “While there has been a fair bit of volatility in the macroeconomic environment in recent weeks, Dime has multiple levers to grow our NIM over time.




  • First, we have a significant loan repricing opportunity starting in the second half of 2025 that will continue through 2027, assuming current forecasted interest rate levels remain accurate.






  • Second, and as demonstrated in the most recent rate cutting cycle, should the Federal Reserve cut short term rates in 2025 we anticipate a reduction in deposit costs, which will drive further NIM expansion.






  • Finally, core deposit growth and a continued focus on business loan growth will benefit our NIM over time as we continue to grow customers and hire productive teams.”







Loan Portfolio




The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) on the total loan portfolio was 5.25% at March 31, 2025, a 1 basis point decrease compared to the ending WAR of 5.26% on the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024.



Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the quarter ended as indicated.



















March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)


Balance


WAR



(1)


Balance


WAR



(1)


Balance


WAR



(1)

Loans held for investment balances at period end:
















Business loans

(2)


$

2,788,848


6.55

%
$
2,726,602

6.56
%
$
2,327,403

6.90
%

One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment



961,562


4.77


952,195

4.72


873,671

4.48

Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use

(3)(4)



3,780,078


4.46


3,820,492

4.49


3,996,654

4.57

Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate



3,191,536


5.07


3,231,398

5.13


3,386,333

5.24

Acquisition, development, and construction



140,309


7.96


136,172

7.95


175,352

8.40

Other loans



6,402


10.39


5,084

10.51


5,170

7.10

Loans held for investment


$

10,868,735


5.25

%
$
10,871,943

5.26
%
$
10,764,583

5.34
%




(1)

WAR is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.



(2)

Business loans include commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.



(


3


)

Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.



(


4


)

While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.



Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.









(Dollars in millions)


Q1 2025


Q4 2024


Q1 2024

Loan originations


$

71.5

$
187.5

$
98.3




Deposits and Borrowed Funds




Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at March 31, 2025 were $11.61 billion, compared to $11.69 billion at December 31, 2024 and $10.90 billion at March 31, 2024. The Company reduced its brokered deposit levels to $285.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $422.8 million at December 31, 2024 and $897.1 million at March 31, 2024.



Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $508.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $608.0 million at December 31, 2024 and $773.0 million at March 31, 2024.





Non-Interest Income




Non-interest income was $9.6 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a loss of $33.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and income of $10.5 million during the first quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter 2024 results included $42.8 million of pre-tax loss-on-sale of securities related to the re-positioning of the available-for-sale securities portfolio.





Non-Interest Expense




Total non-interest expense was $65.5 million during the first quarter of 2025, $60.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and $52.5 million during the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense, settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, and the FDIC special assessment, adjusted non-interest expense was $58.0 million during the first quarter of 2025, $57.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and $51.7 million during the first quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).



Mr. Lubow commented, “Excluding the impact of the legacy Bridgehampton National Bank pension plan termination, first quarter expenses were well-controlled and in-line with our previous expectations.”



The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.90% during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.76% during the linked quarter and 1.52% during the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense, the FDIC special assessment and settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.68% during the first quarter of 2025, 1.68% during the fourth quarter of 2024, and 1.50% during the first quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).



The efficiency ratio was 63.1% during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 105.9% during the linked quarter and 64.0% during the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets, fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, severance expense, the FDIC special assessment, settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets the adjusted efficiency ratio was 55.8% during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 58.0% during the linked quarter and 64.7% during the first quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).





Income Tax Expense




Income tax expense was $7.3 million during the first quarter of 2025, $3.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and $6.6 million during the first quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 income tax expense was inclusive of $9.1 million of income tax expense related to the taxable gain and Modified Endowment Contract Tax (“MEC”) Tax on the surrender of legacy BOLI assets. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 25.3%. Excluding the tax impact of the BOLI surrender, the fourth quarter 2024 effective rate was a tax benefit of 33.5%. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 27.1%.





Credit Quality




Non-performing loans were $58.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $49.5 million at December 31, 2024 and $34.8 million at March 31, 2024.



A credit loss provision of $9.6 million was recorded during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a credit loss provision of $13.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and a credit loss provision of $5.2 million during the first quarter of 2024.





Capital Management




Stockholders’ equity increased $15.5 million to $1.41 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2024.



The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of December 31, 2024. All risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased in the first quarter of 2025.



Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.



Book value per common share was $29.58 at March 31, 2025 compared to $29.34 at December 31, 2024.



Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $25.94 at March 31, 2025 compared to $25.68 at December 31, 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).





Earnings Call Information




The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, during which CEO Lubow will discuss the Company’s first quarter 2025 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.



Participants may access the conference call via webcast using this link:


https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cbadbvnq.


To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link:


https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIafdc630ea47c427ea6661eb613e46913.


Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time.



A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on-demand for 12 months at


https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cbadbvnq.





ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.



Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island

(1)

.




(1)

Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.




This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as “annualized," “anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.




Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in government monetary or fiscal policies and actions may adversely affect our customers, cost of credit and overall result of operations; changes in deposit flows, the cost of funds, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general socio-economic conditions, public health emergencies, international conflict, inflation, and recessionary pressures, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates and may adversely affect our customers, our financial results and our operations; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be difficulties or unanticipated expense incurred in the consummation of new business initiatives or the integration of any acquired entities; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

















Contact: Avinash Reddy


Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer


718-782-6200 extension 5909






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION



(In thousands)






March 31,


December 31,


March 31,




2025



2024



2024


Assets:









Cash and due from banks


$

1,030,702


$
1,283,571


$
370,852

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



710,579



690,693



859,216

Securities held-to-maturity



631,334



637,339



589,331

Loans held for sale



2,527



22,625



8,973


Loans held for investment, net:









Business loans

(1)



2,788,848



2,726,602



2,327,403

One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment



961,562



952,195



873,671

Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use

(2)(3)



3,780,078



3,820,492



3,996,654

Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate



3,191,536



3,231,398



3,386,333

Acquisition, development and construction



140,309



136,172



175,352

Other loans



6,402



5,084



5,170

Allowance for credit losses



(90,455

)


(88,751
)


(76,068
)


Total loans held for investment, net



10,778,280



10,783,192



10,688,515

Premises and fixed assets, net



33,650



34,858



44,501

Restricted stock



66,987



69,106



74,346

BOLI



389,167



290,665



352,277

Goodwill



155,797



155,797



155,797

Other intangible assets



3,644



3,896



4,753

Operating lease assets



45,657



46,193



51,988

Derivative assets



98,740



116,496



135,162

Accrued interest receivable



56,044



55,970



55,369

Other assets



94,574



162,857



110,012


Total assets


$

14,097,682


$
14,353,258


$
13,501,092


Liabilities:









Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)


$

3,245,409


$
3,355,829


$
2,819,481

Interest-bearing checking



950,090



1,079,823



635,640

Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)



1,939,852



1,927,903



2,347,114

Money market



4,271,363



4,198,784



3,440,083

Certificates of deposit



1,121,068



1,069,081



1,555,157


Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)



11,527,782



11,631,420



10,797,475

Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits



88,138



54,715



101,229

Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits



4



6



173


Total mortgage escrow deposits



88,142



54,721



101,402

FHLBNY advances



508,000



608,000



773,000

Other short-term borrowings









50,000






Subordinated debt, net



272,370



272,325



200,174

Derivative cash collateral



85,230



112,420



132,900

Operating lease liabilities



48,432



48,993



54,727

Derivative liabilities



92,516



108,347



122,112

Other liabilities



63,197



70,515



79,931


Total liabilities



12,685,669



12,956,741



12,261,721


Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, Series A



116,569



116,569



116,569

Common stock



461



461



416

Additional paid-in capital



623,305



624,822



492,834

Retained earnings



803,202



794,526



819,130

Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes



(39,045

)


(45,018
)


(85,466
)

Unearned equity awards



(12,909

)


(7,640
)


(10,191
)

Treasury stock, at cost



(79,570

)


(87,203
)


(93,921
)


Total stockholders' equity



1,412,013



1,396,517



1,239,371


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

14,097,682


$
14,353,258


$
13,501,092




(1)

Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.



(


2


)

Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.



(


3


)

While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,




2025


2024



2024


Interest income:









Loans


$

142,705

$
148,000


$
143,565

Securities



11,323


10,010



7,880

Other short-term investments



7,837


7,473



9,564


Total interest income



161,865


165,483



161,009


Interest expense:









Deposits and escrow



58,074


64,773



73,069

Borrowed funds



8,381


8,542



14,697

Derivative cash collateral



1,197


1,070



1,713


Total interest expense



67,652


74,385



89,479


Net interest income



94,213


91,098



71,530


Provision for credit losses



9,626


13,715



5,210


Net interest income after provision



84,587


77,383



66,320


Non-interest income:









Service charges and other fees





4,643


3,942



4,544

Title fees



98


226



133

Loan level derivative income



61


491



406

BOLI income



3,993


2,825



2,461

Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans



82


22



253

Gain on sale of residential loans



32


83



77

Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale



18


15



(842
)

Net loss on sale of securities








(42,810
)





Gain on sale of other assets








554



2,968

Other



706


791



467


Total non-interest income (loss)



9,633


(33,861
)


10,467


Non-interest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits



35,651


35,761



32,037

Severance



76


1,254



42

Occupancy and equipment



8,002


7,569



7,368

Data processing costs



4,794


4,483



4,313

Marketing



1,666


1,897



1,497

Professional services



2,116


2,345



1,467

Federal deposit insurance premiums

(1)



2,047


2,116



2,239

Loss on extinguishment of debt













453

Loss due to pension settlement



7,231


1,215






Amortization of other intangible assets



252


285



307

Other



3,676


3,688



2,788


Total non-interest expense



65,511


60,613



52,511


Income (loss) before taxes



28,709


(17,091
)


24,276


Income tax expense



(2)



7,251


3,322



6,585


Net income (loss)



21,458


(20,413
)


17,691

Preferred stock dividends



1,822


1,821



1,821


Net income (loss) available to common stockholders


$

19,636

$
(22,234
)

$
15,870


Earnings (loss) per common share ("EPS"):










Basic


$

0.45

$
(0.54
)

$
0.41


Diluted


$

0.45

$
(0.54
)

$
0.41












Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS



42,948,690


40,767,161



38,255,559








(1)

Fourth quarter of 2024 included $0.1 million of pre-tax expense related to the FDIC special assessment for the recovery of losses related to the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.



(


2


)

Fourth quarter of 2024 includes $9.1 million of income tax expense related to the taxable gain and MEC Tax on the surrender of legacy BOLI assets.

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)





At or For the Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,




2025


2024



2024



Per Share Data:










Reported EPS (Diluted)


$

0.45

$
(0.54
)

$
0.41

Cash dividends paid per common share



0.25


0.25



0.25

Book value per common share



29.58


29.34



28.84

Tangible common book value per share

(1)



25.94


25.68



24.72

Common shares outstanding



43,799


43,622



38,932

Dividend payout ratio



55.56

%

(46.30
)
%

60.98
%














Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):










Return on average assets



0.62

%

(0.59
)
%

0.51
%

Return on average equity



6.04


(6.02
)


5.68

Return on average tangible common equity

(1)



6.92


(8.16
)


6.64

Net interest margin



2.95


2.79



2.21

Non-interest expense to average assets



1.90


1.76



1.52

Efficiency ratio



63.1


105.9



64.0

Effective tax rate



25.26


(19.44
)


27.13














Balance Sheet Data:










Average assets


$

13,777,665

$
13,759,002


$
13,794,924

Average interest-earning assets



12,963,320


12,974,958



13,015,755

Average tangible common equity

(1)



1,145,915


1,080,177



968,719

Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period

(2)



93.6


93.0



98.8














Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated:





(3)










Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(1)



8.15

%

7.89

%

7.21
%

Tangible equity to tangible assets

(1)



8.99


8.71



8.09

Tier 1 common equity ratio



11.12


11.06



10.00

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



12.23


12.17



11.11

Total risk-based capital ratio



15.71


15.65



13.78

Tier 1 leverage ratio



9.46


9.38



8.48

Consolidated CRE concentration ratio

(4)



442


447



534

Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans



0.83


0.82



0.71

Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans



155.85


179.37



218.42




(1)

See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.



(


2


)

Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.



(3)

March 31, 2025 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.



(


4


)

The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. The March 31, 2025 ratio is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME



(Dollars in thousands)






Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024










Average








Average








Average




Average





Yield/


Average





Yield/


Average





Yield/




Balance


Interest


Cost


Balance


Interest


Cost


Balance


Interest


Cost

Assets:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Business loans

(1)


$

2,748,142


$

45,047


6.65

%
$
2,681,953

$
46,791

6.94
%
$
2,308,319

$
39,224

6.83
%

One-to-four family residential, including condo and coop



962,046



11,069


4.67


943,319


11,061

4.66


886,588


9,770

4.43

Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use



3,796,754



42,329


4.52


3,848,579


44,152

4.56


4,000,510


46,019

4.63

Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate



3,214,758



41,326


5.21


3,265,906


42,865

5.22


3,371,438


44,776

5.34

Acquisition, development, and construction



138,428



2,906


8.51


139,440


3,101

8.85


169,775


3,692

8.75

Other loans



5,740



28


1.98


4,781


30

2.50


5,420


84

6.23

Securities



1,372,563



11,323


3.35


1,455,449


10,010

2.74


1,578,330


7,880

2.01

Other short-term investments



724,889



7,837


4.38


635,531


7,473

4.68


695,375


9,564

5.53

Total interest-earning assets



12,963,320



161,865


5.06

%

12,974,958


165,483

5.07
%

13,015,755


161,009

4.98
%

Non-interest-earning assets



814,345







784,044







779,169






Total assets


$

13,777,665






$
13,759,002






$
13,794,924
































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing checking

(2)


$

912,852


$

4,164


1.85

%
$
912,645

$
5,115

2.23
%
$
582,047

$
1,223

0.85
%

Money market



4,076,612



31,294


3.11


3,968,793


33,695

3.38


3,359,884


30,638

3.67

Savings

(2)



1,970,338



14,185


2.92


1,905,866


14,828

3.10


2,368,946


22,810

3.87

Certificates of deposit



973,108



8,431


3.51


1,126,859


11,135

3.93


1,655,882


18,398

4.47

Total interest-bearing deposits



7,932,910



58,074


2.97


7,914,163


64,773

3.26


7,966,759


73,069

3.69

FHLBNY advances



509,111



4,066


3.24


509,630


4,241

3.31


1,094,209


12,143

4.46

Subordinated debt, net



272,341



4,302


6.41


272,311


4,301

6.28


200,188


2,553

5.13

Other short-term borrowings



633



13


8.33


543









77


1

5.22

Total borrowings



782,085



8,381


4.35


782,484


8,542

4.34


1,294,474


14,697

4.57

Derivative cash collateral



104,126



1,197


4.66


99,560


1,070

4.28


130,166


1,713

5.29

Total interest-bearing liabilities



8,819,121



67,652


3.11

%

8,796,207


74,385

3.36
%

9,391,399


89,479

3.83
%

Non-interest-bearing checking

(2)



3,322,583







3,396,457







2,909,776






Other non-interest-bearing liabilities



213,876







209,712







247,717






Total liabilities



12,355,580







12,402,376







12,548,892






Stockholders' equity



1,422,085







1,356,626







1,246,032






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

13,777,665






$
13,759,002






$
13,794,924






Net interest income





$

94,213






$
91,098






$
71,530



Net interest rate spread








1.95

%






1.71
%






1.15
%

Net interest margin








2.95

%






2.79
%






2.21
%

Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts)

(2)


$

11,255,493


$

58,074


2.09

%
$
11,310,620

$
64,773

2.28
%
$
10,876,535

$
73,069

2.70
%




(1)

Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.



(


2


)

Includes mortgage escrow deposits.




























































































































































































































































































DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS



(Dollars in thousands)





At or For the Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


Asset Quality Detail


2025



2024



2024

Non-performing loans ("NPLs")









Business loans

(1)


$

21,944


$
22,624


$
18,213

One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment



3,763



3,213



3,689

Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use

















Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate



31,677



22,960



15

Acquisition, development, and construction



657



657



12,910

Other loans









25






Total Non-accrual loans


$

58,041


$
49,479


$
34,827

Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs")


$

58,041


$
49,479


$
34,827











Total loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent")


$






$




$













NPAs and 90+ Delinquent


$

58,041


$
49,479


$
34,827











NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets



0.41

%


0.34
%


0.26
%

Net charge-offs ("NCOs")


$

7,058


$
10,611


$
739

NCOs / Average loans

(2)



0.26

%


0.39
%


0.03
%




(1)

Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.



(


2


)

Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.




DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION



(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.



The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets, severance, the FDIC special assessment, loss on extinguishment of debt and loss due to pension settlement. The non-GAAP financial measures also include taxes related to the surrender of BOLI assets.













Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,






2025



2024



2024




Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders










Reported net income (loss) available to common stockholders


$

19,636


$
(22,234
)

$
15,870


Adjustments to net income

(1):










Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale



(18

)


(15
)


842


Net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets









42,256



(2,968
)

Severance



76



1,254



42


FDIC special assessment









126







Loss on extinguishment of debt














453


Loss due to pension settlement



7,231



1,215







Income tax effect of adjustments noted above

(1)



(2,237

)


(14,258
)


518


BOLI tax adjustment

(2):









9,073







Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)


$

24,688


$
17,417


$
14,757















Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net (Loss) Income as calculated above)










Adjusted EPS (Diluted)


$

0.57


$
0.42


$
0.38


Adjusted return on average assets



0.77


%

0.56

%

0.48

%

Adjusted return on average equity



7.46



5.67



5.32


Adjusted return on average tangible common equity



8.68



6.52



6.18


Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets



1.68



1.68



1.50


Adjusted efficiency ratio



55.8



58.0



64.7





(1)

Adjustments to net (loss) income are taxed at the Company's approximate statutory tax rate.



(


2


)

Reflects income tax expense related to the taxable gain and MEC Tax on the surrender of legacy BOLI assets during the three months ended December 31, 2024.



The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):













Three Months Ended







March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2025




2024




2024




Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported




1.90


%

1.76

%

1.52

%

Severance








(0.04
)







FDIC special assessment


















Loss on extinguishment of debt













(0.01
)


Loss due to pension settlement


(0.21

)


(0.04
)







Amortization of other intangible assets


(0.01

)







(0.01
)



Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)




1.68


%

1.68

%

1.50

%


The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):













Three Months Ended






March 31,




December 31,




March 31,






2025



2024



2024



Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP)



(1)





63.1


%

105.9

%

64.0

%

Non-interest expense - as reported


$

65,511


$
60,613


$
52,511


Severance



(76

)


(1,254
)


(42
)

FDIC special assessment









(126
)






Loss on extinguishment of debt














(453
)

Loss due to pension settlement



(7,231

)


(1,215
)






Amortization of other intangible assets





(252

)


(285
)


(307
)

Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)


$

57,952


$
57,733


$
51,709


Net interest income - as reported


$

94,213


$
91,098


$
71,530


Non-interest income (loss) - as reported


$

9,633


$
(33,861
)

$
10,467


Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale



(18

)


(15
)


842


Net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets









42,256



(2,968
)

Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)


$

9,615


$
8,380


$
8,341


Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


$

103,828


$
99,478


$
79,871



Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



(2)





55.8


%

58.0

%

64.7

%




(1)

The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.



(2)

The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.



The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):













March 31,


December 31,


March 31,




2025



2024



2024




Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:










Total assets


$

14,097,682


$
14,353,258


$
13,501,092


Goodwill



(155,797

)


(155,797
)


(155,797
)

Other intangible assets



(3,644

)


(3,896
)


(4,753
)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)


$

13,938,241


$
14,193,565


$
13,340,542















Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:










Total stockholders' equity


$

1,412,013


$
1,396,517


$
1,239,371


Goodwill



(155,797

)


(155,797
)


(155,797
)

Other intangible assets



(3,644

)


(3,896
)


(4,753
)

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)



1,252,572



1,236,824



1,078,821


Preferred stock, net



(116,569

)


(116,569
)


(116,569
)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)


$

1,136,003


$
1,120,255


$
962,252













Common shares outstanding



43,799



43,622



38,932













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)



8.15

%

7.89

%

7.21

%

Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)



8.99



8.71



8.09













Book value per common share


$

29.58


$
29.34


$
28.84


Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)



25.94



25.68



24.72






