Dime Community Bancshares Reports Year-Over-Year Increases in Core Deposits and Business Loans with Expanded Net Interest Margin in Q1 2025

Dime Community Bancshares reports Q1 2025 net income increase to $19.6 million, with growth in deposits and loans.

Quiver AI Summary

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. reported significant financial improvement for the first quarter of 2025, achieving net income of $19.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, a substantial turnaround from a net loss of $22.2 million in the previous quarter. Adjusted net income, which excludes certain expenses, totaled $24.7 million, up 42% from the prior quarter and 67% year-over-year. The company's net interest margin expanded to 2.95%, with core deposits rising by $1.35 billion compared to the prior year. Dime also made strategic enhancements to its executive team, aiming for growth in talent acquisition and market presence. Despite a rise in non-performing loans, overall capital ratios remained strong, positioning the company favorably for future growth. The bank's focus on diversifying its balance sheet and controlling operational costs is evident, with non-interest expenses managed effectively, excluding one-time pension-related costs.

Potential Positives

Significant turnaround in net income, reporting $19.6 million for Q1 2025 compared to a net loss of $22.2 million in Q4 2024, indicating strong recovery.

Adjusted net income increased by 42% from the previous quarter and 67% year-over-year, reflecting enhanced financial performance.

Net interest margin expanded by 16 basis points to 2.95%, showcasing improved profitability in interest income relative to interest-earning assets.

Core deposits increased by $1.35 billion year-over-year, demonstrating robust growth in deposit base and improved liquidity position.

Potential Negatives

Net income improvement compared to a net loss in the previous quarter may not be sustainable, especially considering the high non-interest expense and the $7.2 million pension settlement in the current quarter.

Non-performing loans increased significantly from $49.5 million in the previous quarter to $58.0 million, indicating potential issues with credit quality.

Overall loan originations decreased sharply from $187.5 million in the previous quarter to $71.5 million, raising concerns about future revenue generation.

FAQ

What is Dime Community Bancshares' net income for Q1 2025?

Dime Community Bancshares reported a net income of $19.6 million for Q1 2025.

How has the net interest margin changed recently?

The net interest margin expanded by 16 basis points to 2.95% in Q1 2025.

What are Dime's key hiring updates in 2025?

Dime hired several executives, including Tom Geisel as part of its senior leadership team.

How much did core deposits increase year-over-year?

Core deposits increased by $1.35 billion year-over-year for Dime Community Bancshares.

When will theearnings callfor Q1 2025 be held?

Theearnings callis scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on April 22, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DCOM Insider Trading Activity

$DCOM insiders have traded $DCOM stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. BASSWOOD has made 3 purchases buying 29,502 shares for an estimated $943,658 and 1 sale selling 9,815 shares for an estimated $306,228 .

and 1 sale selling 9,815 shares for an estimated . KENNETH J MAHON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $817,285

RAYMOND A NIELSEN sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $93,750

MICHAEL FEGAN (Chief Technology & Ops Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $71,513

AVINASH REDDY (SEVP - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 500 shares for an estimated $9,677 and 1 sale selling 500 shares for an estimated $9,687.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $DCOM stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DCOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DCOM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DCOM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DCOM forecast page.

Full Release





Continued Growth in Core Deposits and Business Loans On a Year-over-Year Basis









Net Interest Margin Expands by 16 basis points on a Linked Quarter Basis to 2.95%







HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $19.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, or $0.45 per diluted common share, compared to net loss available to common stockholders of $22.2 million, or $(0.54) per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and net income available to common stockholders of $15.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, or $0.41 per diluted common share.





First quarter 2025 results included $7.2 million of pre-tax expenses related to the final settlements associated with the termination of the legacy Bridgehampton National Bank pension plan.





Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) totaled $24.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 42% versus the prior quarter and an increase of 67% versus the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release). Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) totaled $0.57 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 36% versus the prior quarter and an increase of 50% versus the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Our first quarter results were marked by strong Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) expansion and continued progress in diversifying our balance sheet. Our enhanced earnings power and robust capital ratios position us well for future growth. As outlined below we have made a strong start to the year from a recruiting standpoint, and are poised to continue to add talented individuals and gain market share in the quarters ahead.”









Year-to-date Recruiting Update











Hired Tom Geisel to Senior Executive Leadership Team. Mr. Geisel was instrumental in the growth and transformation of Sterling National Bank into a highly profitable $30 billion institution;



Hired Tom Geisel to Senior Executive Leadership Team. Mr. Geisel was instrumental in the growth and transformation of Sterling National Bank into a highly profitable $30 billion institution;



Hired Robert Rowe as incoming Chief Credit Officer (experience includes Chief Credit Officer at Sterling National Bank and Chief Risk Officer at CIT); incumbent Chief Credit Officer Brian Teplitz to retire at the end of May 2025;



Hired Robert Rowe as incoming Chief Credit Officer (experience includes Chief Credit Officer at Sterling National Bank and Chief Risk Officer at CIT); incumbent Chief Credit Officer Brian Teplitz to retire at the end of May 2025;



Hired Jim LoGatto as an Executive Vice President to build Dime’s presence in Manhattan; Mr. LoGatto was previously the Director of US Private Banking at Israel Discount Bank of New York;



Hired Jim LoGatto as an Executive Vice President to build Dime’s presence in Manhattan; Mr. LoGatto was previously the Director of US Private Banking at Israel Discount Bank of New York;



Hired Toni Badolato as Group Leader to grow lending presence on Long Island; Ms. Badolato was previously with M&T;



Hired Toni Badolato as Group Leader to grow lending presence on Long Island; Ms. Badolato was previously with M&T;



Hired George Taitt as Group Director and Amy Grandy as Associate Group Director to strengthen deposit presence in Queens; the Group was previously with the former Signature Bank and its successor, Flagstar Bank.















Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025 included:











Total deposits increased $717.0 million on a year-over-year basis;



Total deposits increased $717.0 million on a year-over-year basis;



Core deposits (excluding brokered and time deposits) increased $1.35 billion on a year-over-year basis;



Core deposits (excluding brokered and time deposits) increased $1.35 billion on a year-over-year basis;



The ratio of average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the first quarter was 29.5%;



The ratio of average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the first quarter was 29.5%;



The cost of total deposits declined by 19 basis points versus the prior quarter;



The cost of total deposits declined by 19 basis points versus the prior quarter;



The net interest margin increased to 2.95% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2.79% for the prior quarter;



The net interest margin increased to 2.95% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2.79% for the prior quarter;



The Company’s Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio increased to 11.12% at the end of the first quarter.











Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results













Net Interest Income









Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $94.2 million compared to $91.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $71.5 million for the first quarter of 2024.





The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

























































(Dollars in thousands)











Q1 2025













Q4 2024













Q1 2024















Net interest income











$









94,213















$





91,098













$





71,530

















Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA")















(124









)















(1,268





)













(82





)













Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)











$









94,089















$





89,830













$





71,448

































































Average interest-earning assets











$









12,963,320















$





12,974,958













$





13,015,755

































































NIM



(1)

















2.95













%











2.79









%









2.21









%









Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)



(2)

















2.94













%











2.75









%









2.21









%



















(1)



NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.







(2)



Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes PAA amortization on acquired loans divided by average interest-earning assets.





Mr. Lubow commented, “While there has been a fair bit of volatility in the macroeconomic environment in recent weeks, Dime has multiple levers to grow our NIM over time.







First, we have a significant loan repricing opportunity starting in the second half of 2025 that will continue through 2027, assuming current forecasted interest rate levels remain accurate.











First, we have a significant loan repricing opportunity starting in the second half of 2025 that will continue through 2027, assuming current forecasted interest rate levels remain accurate.



Second, and as demonstrated in the most recent rate cutting cycle, should the Federal Reserve cut short term rates in 2025 we anticipate a reduction in deposit costs, which will drive further NIM expansion.











Second, and as demonstrated in the most recent rate cutting cycle, should the Federal Reserve cut short term rates in 2025 we anticipate a reduction in deposit costs, which will drive further NIM expansion.



Finally, core deposit growth and a continued focus on business loan growth will benefit our NIM over time as we continue to grow customers and hire productive teams.”















Loan Portfolio









The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) on the total loan portfolio was 5.25% at March 31, 2025, a 1 basis point decrease compared to the ending WAR of 5.26% on the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024.





Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the quarter ended as indicated.



























































































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024















(Dollars in thousands)











Balance













WAR







(1)















Balance













WAR







(1)















Balance













WAR







(1)

















Loans held for investment balances at period end:









































































Business loans



(2)













$









2,788,848













6.55









%







$





2,726,602









6.56





%





$





2,327,403









6.90





%









One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment















961,562













4.77















952,195









4.72













873,671









4.48













Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use



(3)(4)

















3,780,078













4.46















3,820,492









4.49













3,996,654









4.57













Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate















3,191,536













5.07















3,231,398









5.13













3,386,333









5.24













Acquisition, development, and construction















140,309













7.96















136,172









7.95













175,352









8.40













Other loans















6,402













10.39















5,084









10.51













5,170









7.10













Loans held for investment











$









10,868,735













5.25









%







$





10,871,943









5.26





%





$





10,764,583









5.34





%











(1)



WAR is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.







(2)



Business loans include commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.







(





3





)



Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.







(





4





)



While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.





Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.





















































(Dollars in millions)











Q1 2025













Q4 2024













Q1 2024











Loan originations











$









71.5











$





187.5









$





98.3













Deposits and Borrowed Funds









Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at March 31, 2025 were $11.61 billion, compared to $11.69 billion at December 31, 2024 and $10.90 billion at March 31, 2024. The Company reduced its brokered deposit levels to $285.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $422.8 million at December 31, 2024 and $897.1 million at March 31, 2024.





Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $508.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $608.0 million at December 31, 2024 and $773.0 million at March 31, 2024.









Non-Interest Income









Non-interest income was $9.6 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a loss of $33.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and income of $10.5 million during the first quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter 2024 results included $42.8 million of pre-tax loss-on-sale of securities related to the re-positioning of the available-for-sale securities portfolio.









Non-Interest Expense









Total non-interest expense was $65.5 million during the first quarter of 2025, $60.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and $52.5 million during the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense, settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, and the FDIC special assessment, adjusted non-interest expense was $58.0 million during the first quarter of 2025, $57.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and $51.7 million during the first quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).





Mr. Lubow commented, “Excluding the impact of the legacy Bridgehampton National Bank pension plan termination, first quarter expenses were well-controlled and in-line with our previous expectations.”





The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.90% during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.76% during the linked quarter and 1.52% during the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense, the FDIC special assessment and settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.68% during the first quarter of 2025, 1.68% during the fourth quarter of 2024, and 1.50% during the first quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).





The efficiency ratio was 63.1% during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 105.9% during the linked quarter and 64.0% during the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets, fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, severance expense, the FDIC special assessment, settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets the adjusted efficiency ratio was 55.8% during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 58.0% during the linked quarter and 64.7% during the first quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).









Income Tax Expense









Income tax expense was $7.3 million during the first quarter of 2025, $3.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and $6.6 million during the first quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 income tax expense was inclusive of $9.1 million of income tax expense related to the taxable gain and Modified Endowment Contract Tax (“MEC”) Tax on the surrender of legacy BOLI assets. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 25.3%. Excluding the tax impact of the BOLI surrender, the fourth quarter 2024 effective rate was a tax benefit of 33.5%. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 27.1%.









Credit Quality









Non-performing loans were $58.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $49.5 million at December 31, 2024 and $34.8 million at March 31, 2024.





A credit loss provision of $9.6 million was recorded during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a credit loss provision of $13.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and a credit loss provision of $5.2 million during the first quarter of 2024.









Capital Management









Stockholders’ equity increased $15.5 million to $1.41 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2024.





The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of December 31, 2024. All risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased in the first quarter of 2025.





Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.





Book value per common share was $29.58 at March 31, 2025 compared to $29.34 at December 31, 2024.





Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $25.94 at March 31, 2025 compared to $25.68 at December 31, 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).









Earnings Call Information









The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, during which CEO Lubow will discuss the Company’s first quarter 2025 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.





Participants may access the conference call via webcast using this link:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cbadbvnq.





To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link:





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIafdc630ea47c427ea6661eb613e46913.





Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time.





A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on-demand for 12 months at





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cbadbvnq.











ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.







Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island



(1)



.







(1)



Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.







This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as “annualized," “anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.









Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in government monetary or fiscal policies and actions may adversely affect our customers, cost of credit and overall result of operations; changes in deposit flows, the cost of funds, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general socio-economic conditions, public health emergencies, international conflict, inflation, and recessionary pressures, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates and may adversely affect our customers, our financial results and our operations; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be difficulties or unanticipated expense incurred in the consummation of new business initiatives or the integration of any acquired entities; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.













Contact: Avinash Reddy

















Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

















718-782-6200 extension 5909





























DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION







(In thousands)



































March 31,













December 31,













March 31,





















2025

















2024

















2024

















Assets:















































Cash and due from banks











$









1,030,702















$





1,283,571













$





370,852













Securities available-for-sale, at fair value















710,579



















690,693

















859,216













Securities held-to-maturity















631,334



















637,339

















589,331













Loans held for sale















2,527



















22,625

















8,973















Loans held for investment, net:















































Business loans



(1)

















2,788,848



















2,726,602

















2,327,403













One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment















961,562



















952,195

















873,671













Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use



(2)(3)

















3,780,078



















3,820,492

















3,996,654













Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate















3,191,536



















3,231,398

















3,386,333













Acquisition, development and construction















140,309



















136,172

















175,352













Other loans















6,402



















5,084

















5,170













Allowance for credit losses















(90,455









)















(88,751





)













(76,068





)











Total loans held for investment, net

















10,778,280



















10,783,192

















10,688,515













Premises and fixed assets, net















33,650



















34,858

















44,501













Restricted stock















66,987



















69,106

















74,346













BOLI















389,167



















290,665

















352,277













Goodwill















155,797



















155,797

















155,797













Other intangible assets















3,644



















3,896

















4,753













Operating lease assets















45,657



















46,193

















51,988













Derivative assets















98,740



















116,496

















135,162













Accrued interest receivable















56,044



















55,970

















55,369













Other assets















94,574



















162,857

















110,012















Total assets













$









14,097,682















$





14,353,258













$





13,501,092















Liabilities:















































Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)











$









3,245,409















$





3,355,829













$





2,819,481













Interest-bearing checking















950,090



















1,079,823

















635,640













Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)















1,939,852



















1,927,903

















2,347,114













Money market















4,271,363



















4,198,784

















3,440,083













Certificates of deposit















1,121,068



















1,069,081

















1,555,157















Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)

















11,527,782



















11,631,420

















10,797,475













Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits















88,138



















54,715

















101,229













Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits















4



















6

















173















Total mortgage escrow deposits

















88,142



















54,721

















101,402













FHLBNY advances















508,000



















608,000

















773,000













Other short-term borrowings















—



















50,000

















—













Subordinated debt, net















272,370



















272,325

















200,174













Derivative cash collateral















85,230



















112,420

















132,900













Operating lease liabilities















48,432



















48,993

















54,727













Derivative liabilities















92,516



















108,347

















122,112













Other liabilities















63,197



















70,515

















79,931















Total liabilities

















12,685,669



















12,956,741

















12,261,721















Stockholders' equity:















































Preferred stock, Series A















116,569



















116,569

















116,569













Common stock















461



















461

















416













Additional paid-in capital















623,305



















624,822

















492,834













Retained earnings















803,202



















794,526

















819,130













Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes















(39,045









)















(45,018





)













(85,466





)









Unearned equity awards















(12,909









)















(7,640





)













(10,191





)









Treasury stock, at cost















(79,570









)















(87,203





)













(93,921





)











Total stockholders' equity

















1,412,013



















1,396,517

















1,239,371















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity













$









14,097,682















$





14,353,258













$





13,501,092















(1)



Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.







(





2





)



Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.







(





3





)



While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.



















DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)



























Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,





















2025













2024

















2024

















Interest income:















































Loans











$









142,705











$





148,000













$





143,565













Securities















11,323















10,010

















7,880













Other short-term investments















7,837















7,473

















9,564















Total interest income

















161,865















165,483

















161,009















Interest expense:















































Deposits and escrow















58,074















64,773

















73,069













Borrowed funds















8,381















8,542

















14,697













Derivative cash collateral















1,197















1,070

















1,713















Total interest expense

















67,652















74,385

















89,479















Net interest income

















94,213















91,098

















71,530















Provision for credit losses

















9,626















13,715

















5,210















Net interest income after provision

















84,587















77,383

















66,320















Non-interest income:















































Service charges and other fees



















4,643















3,942

















4,544













Title fees















98















226

















133













Loan level derivative income















61















491

















406













BOLI income















3,993















2,825

















2,461













Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans















82















22

















253













Gain on sale of residential loans















32















83

















77













Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale















18















15

















(842





)









Net loss on sale of securities















—















(42,810





)













—













Gain on sale of other assets















—















554

















2,968













Other















706















791

















467















Total non-interest income (loss)

















9,633















(33,861





)













10,467















Non-interest expense:















































Salaries and employee benefits















35,651















35,761

















32,037













Severance















76















1,254

















42













Occupancy and equipment















8,002















7,569

















7,368













Data processing costs















4,794















4,483

















4,313













Marketing















1,666















1,897

















1,497













Professional services















2,116















2,345

















1,467













Federal deposit insurance premiums



(1)

















2,047















2,116

















2,239













Loss on extinguishment of debt















—















—

















453













Loss due to pension settlement















7,231















1,215

















—













Amortization of other intangible assets















252















285

















307













Other















3,676















3,688

















2,788















Total non-interest expense

















65,511















60,613

















52,511















Income (loss) before taxes

















28,709















(17,091





)













24,276















Income tax expense







(2)



















7,251















3,322

















6,585















Net income (loss)

















21,458















(20,413





)













17,691













Preferred stock dividends















1,822















1,821

















1,821















Net income (loss) available to common stockholders













$









19,636











$





(22,234





)









$





15,870















Earnings (loss) per common share ("EPS"):

















































Basic













$









0.45











$





(0.54





)









$





0.41















Diluted













$









0.45











$





(0.54





)









$





0.41



























































Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS

















42,948,690















40,767,161

















38,255,559























(1)



Fourth quarter of 2024 included $0.1 million of pre-tax expense related to the FDIC special assessment for the recovery of losses related to the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.







(





2





)



Fourth quarter of 2024 includes $9.1 million of income tax expense related to the taxable gain and MEC Tax on the surrender of legacy BOLI assets.



















DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



























At or For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2025













2024

















2024



















Per Share Data:





















































Reported EPS (Diluted)











$









0.45











$





(0.54





)









$





0.41













Cash dividends paid per common share















0.25















0.25

















0.25













Book value per common share















29.58















29.34

















28.84













Tangible common book value per share



(1)

















25.94















25.68

















24.72













Common shares outstanding















43,799















43,622

















38,932













Dividend payout ratio















55.56









%











(46.30





)





%









60.98





%





























































Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):





















































Return on average assets















0.62









%











(0.59





)





%









0.51





%









Return on average equity















6.04















(6.02





)













5.68













Return on average tangible common equity



(1)

















6.92















(8.16





)













6.64













Net interest margin















2.95















2.79

















2.21













Non-interest expense to average assets















1.90















1.76

















1.52













Efficiency ratio















63.1















105.9

















64.0













Effective tax rate















25.26















(19.44





)













27.13

































































Balance Sheet Data:





















































Average assets











$









13,777,665











$





13,759,002













$





13,794,924













Average interest-earning assets















12,963,320















12,974,958

















13,015,755













Average tangible common equity



(1)

















1,145,915















1,080,177

















968,719













Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period



(2)

















93.6















93.0

















98.8

































































Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated:











(3)























































Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(1)

















8.15









%











7.89









%









7.21





%









Tangible equity to tangible assets



(1)

















8.99















8.71

















8.09













Tier 1 common equity ratio















11.12















11.06

















10.00













Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio















12.23















12.17

















11.11













Total risk-based capital ratio















15.71















15.65

















13.78













Tier 1 leverage ratio















9.46















9.38

















8.48













Consolidated CRE concentration ratio



(4)

















442















447

















534













Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans















0.83















0.82

















0.71













Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans















155.85















179.37

















218.42















(1)



See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.







(





2





)



Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.







(3)



March 31, 2025 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.







(





4





)



The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. The March 31, 2025 ratio is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.



















DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME







(Dollars in thousands)



































Three Months Ended

























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

















































Average





































Average





































Average

























Average

























Yield/













Average

























Yield/













Average

























Yield/

























Balance













Interest













Cost













Balance













Interest













Cost













Balance













Interest













Cost















Assets:













































































































Interest-earning assets:













































































































Business loans



(1)













$









2,748,142













$









45,047













6.65









%







$





2,681,953









$





46,791









6.94





%





$





2,308,319









$





39,224









6.83





%









One-to-four family residential, including condo and coop















962,046

















11,069













4.67















943,319













11,061









4.66













886,588













9,770









4.43













Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use















3,796,754

















42,329













4.52















3,848,579













44,152









4.56













4,000,510













46,019









4.63













Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate















3,214,758

















41,326













5.21















3,265,906













42,865









5.22













3,371,438













44,776









5.34













Acquisition, development, and construction















138,428

















2,906













8.51















139,440













3,101









8.85













169,775













3,692









8.75













Other loans















5,740

















28













1.98















4,781













30









2.50













5,420













84









6.23













Securities















1,372,563

















11,323













3.35















1,455,449













10,010









2.74













1,578,330













7,880









2.01













Other short-term investments















724,889

















7,837













4.38















635,531













7,473









4.68













695,375













9,564









5.53













Total interest-earning assets















12,963,320

















161,865













5.06









%











12,974,958













165,483









5.07





%









13,015,755













161,009









4.98





%









Non-interest-earning assets















814,345



































784,044

































779,169

































Total assets











$









13,777,665































$





13,759,002





























$





13,794,924













































































































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:













































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:













































































































Interest-bearing checking



(2)













$









912,852













$









4,164













1.85









%







$





912,645









$





5,115









2.23





%





$





582,047









$





1,223









0.85





%









Money market















4,076,612

















31,294













3.11















3,968,793













33,695









3.38













3,359,884













30,638









3.67













Savings



(2)

















1,970,338

















14,185













2.92















1,905,866













14,828









3.10













2,368,946













22,810









3.87













Certificates of deposit















973,108

















8,431













3.51















1,126,859













11,135









3.93













1,655,882













18,398









4.47













Total interest-bearing deposits















7,932,910

















58,074













2.97















7,914,163













64,773









3.26













7,966,759













73,069









3.69













FHLBNY advances















509,111

















4,066













3.24















509,630













4,241









3.31













1,094,209













12,143









4.46













Subordinated debt, net















272,341

















4,302













6.41















272,311













4,301









6.28













200,188













2,553









5.13













Other short-term borrowings















633

















13













8.33















543













—









—













77













1









5.22













Total borrowings















782,085

















8,381













4.35















782,484













8,542









4.34













1,294,474













14,697









4.57













Derivative cash collateral















104,126

















1,197













4.66















99,560













1,070









4.28













130,166













1,713









5.29













Total interest-bearing liabilities















8,819,121

















67,652













3.11









%











8,796,207













74,385









3.36





%









9,391,399













89,479









3.83





%









Non-interest-bearing checking



(2)

















3,322,583



































3,396,457

































2,909,776

































Other non-interest-bearing liabilities















213,876



































209,712

































247,717

































Total liabilities















12,355,580



































12,402,376

































12,548,892

































Stockholders' equity















1,422,085



































1,356,626

































1,246,032

































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$









13,777,665































$





13,759,002





























$





13,794,924

































Net interest income























$









94,213































$





91,098





























$





71,530





















Net interest rate spread



































1.95









%































1.71





%





























1.15





%









Net interest margin



































2.95









%































2.79





%





























2.21





%









Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts)



(2)













$









11,255,493













$









58,074













2.09









%







$





11,310,620









$





64,773









2.28





%





$





10,876,535









$





73,069









2.70





%











(1)



Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.







(





2





)



Includes mortgage escrow deposits.



















DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS







(Dollars in thousands)



























At or For the Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,













Asset Quality Detail













2025

















2024

















2024















Non-performing loans ("NPLs")













































Business loans



(1)













$









21,944















$





22,624













$





18,213













One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment















3,763



















3,213

















3,689













Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use















—



















—

















—













Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate















31,677



















22,960

















15













Acquisition, development, and construction















657



















657

















12,910













Other loans















—



















25

















—













Total Non-accrual loans











$









58,041















$





49,479













$





34,827













Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs")











$









58,041















$





49,479













$





34,827

























































Total loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent")











$









—















$





—













$





—

























































NPAs and 90+ Delinquent











$









58,041















$





49,479













$





34,827

























































NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets















0.41









%















0.34





%













0.26





%









Net charge-offs ("NCOs")











$









7,058















$





10,611













$





739













NCOs / Average loans



(2)

















0.26









%















0.39





%













0.03





%











(1)



Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.







(





2





)



Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.







DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION







(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)





The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.





The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets, severance, the FDIC special assessment, loss on extinguishment of debt and loss due to pension settlement. The non-GAAP financial measures also include taxes related to the surrender of BOLI assets.



































































Three Months Ended

























March 31,













December 31,













March 31,





























2025

















2024

















2024























Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders





















































Reported net income (loss) available to common stockholders











$









19,636















$





(22,234





)









$





15,870

















Adjustments to net income



(1):



















































Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale















(18









)















(15





)













842

















Net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets















—



















42,256

















(2,968





)













Severance















76



















1,254

















42

















FDIC special assessment















—



















126

















—

















Loss on extinguishment of debt















—



















—

















453

















Loss due to pension settlement















7,231



















1,215

















—

















Income tax effect of adjustments noted above



(1)

















(2,237









)















(14,258





)













518

















BOLI tax adjustment



(2):

















—



















9,073

















—

















Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)











$









24,688















$





17,417













$





14,757





































































Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net (Loss) Income as calculated above)





















































Adjusted EPS (Diluted)











$









0.57















$





0.42













$





0.38

















Adjusted return on average assets















0.77













%











0.56









%









0.48









%









Adjusted return on average equity















7.46



















5.67

















5.32

















Adjusted return on average tangible common equity















8.68



















6.52

















6.18

















Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets















1.68



















1.68

















1.50

















Adjusted efficiency ratio















55.8



















58.0

















64.7



















(1)



Adjustments to net (loss) income are taxed at the Company's approximate statutory tax rate.







(





2





)



Reflects income tax expense related to the taxable gain and MEC Tax on the surrender of legacy BOLI assets during the three months ended December 31, 2024.





The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):



































































Three Months Ended

































March 31,

















December 31,

















March 31,





























2025





















2024





















2024

























Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported

















1.90













%











1.76









%









1.52









%













Severance











—



















(0.04





)













—





















FDIC special assessment











—



















—

















—





















Loss on extinguishment of debt











—



















—

















(0.01





)

















Loss due to pension settlement











(0.21









)















(0.04





)













—





















Amortization of other intangible assets











(0.01









)















—

















(0.01





)



















Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)

















1.68













%











1.68









%









1.50









%













The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):



































































Three Months Ended





























March 31,

















December 31,

















March 31,





























2025

















2024

















2024





















Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP)







(1)























63.1













%











105.9









%









64.0









%









Non-interest expense - as reported











$









65,511















$





60,613













$





52,511

















Severance















(76









)















(1,254





)













(42





)













FDIC special assessment















—



















(126





)













—

















Loss on extinguishment of debt















—



















—

















(453





)













Loss due to pension settlement















(7,231









)















(1,215





)













—

















Amortization of other intangible assets



















(252









)















(285





)













(307





)













Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)











$









57,952















$





57,733













$





51,709

















Net interest income - as reported











$









94,213















$





91,098













$





71,530

















Non-interest income (loss) - as reported











$









9,633















$





(33,861





)









$





10,467

















Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale















(18









)















(15





)













842

















Net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets















—



















42,256

















(2,968





)













Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)











$









9,615















$





8,380













$





8,341

















Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)











$









103,828















$





99,478













$





79,871



















Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)







(2)























55.8













%











58.0









%









64.7









%











(1)



The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.







(2)



The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.





The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):



































































March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024























Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:





















































Total assets











$









14,097,682















$





14,353,258













$





13,501,092

















Goodwill















(155,797









)















(155,797





)













(155,797





)













Other intangible assets















(3,644









)















(3,896





)













(4,753





)













Tangible assets (non-GAAP)











$









13,938,241















$





14,193,565













$





13,340,542





































































Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:





















































Total stockholders' equity











$









1,412,013















$





1,396,517













$





1,239,371

















Goodwill















(155,797









)















(155,797





)













(155,797





)













Other intangible assets















(3,644









)















(3,896





)













(4,753





)













Tangible equity (non-GAAP)















1,252,572



















1,236,824

















1,078,821

















Preferred stock, net















(116,569









)















(116,569





)













(116,569





)













Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)











$









1,136,003















$





1,120,255













$





962,252

































































Common shares outstanding















43,799



















43,622

















38,932

































































Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)















8.15











%









7.89









%









7.21









%









Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)















8.99



















8.71

















8.09

































































Book value per common share











$









29.58















$





29.34













$





28.84

















Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)















25.94



















25.68

















24.72















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.