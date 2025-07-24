Dime Community Bancshares Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $27.88 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $16.66 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dime Community Bancshares reported adjusted earnings of $27.86 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $167.55 million from $159.42 million last year.

Dime Community Bancshares earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $27.88 Mln. vs. $16.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $167.55 Mln vs. $159.42 Mln last year.

