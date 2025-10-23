Dime Community Bancshares Profit Rises In Q3, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $25.85 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $11.51 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.4% to $103.40 million from $79.92 million last year.

Dime Community Bancshares earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.85 Mln. vs. $11.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $103.40 Mln vs. $79.92 Mln last year.

