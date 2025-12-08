Dime Community Bancshares' Preferred Stock Series A Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Dime Community Bancshares Inc's 5.50% Non-Cumul Prep Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: DCOMP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $18.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.74% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, DCOMP was trading at a 24.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.50% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of DCOMP shares, versus DCOM:

Below is a dividend history chart for DCOMP, showing historical dividend payments on Dime Community Bancshares Inc's 5.50% Non-Cumul Prep Preferred Stock Ser A:

In Monday trading, Dime Community Bancshares Inc's 5.50% Non-Cumul Prep Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: DCOMP) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DCOM) are up about 0.7%.

