Dime Community Bancshares' Preferred Stock Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dime Community Bancshares Inc's 5.50% Non-Cumul Prep Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: DCOMP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $19.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.33% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, DCOMP was trading at a 19.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.37% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for DCOMP, showing historical dividend payments on Dime Community Bancshares Inc's 5.50% Non-Cumul Prep Preferred Stock Ser A:
In Tuesday trading, Dime Community Bancshares Inc's 5.50% Non-Cumul Prep Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: DCOMP) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DCOM) are down about 1.8%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.