Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.24

The board of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.24 per share on the 24th of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.2%.

Dime Community Bancshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important.

Dime Community Bancshares has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Dime Community Bancshares' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 28%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 19.0%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 24% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Dime Community Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.864 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.96. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.1% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Dime Community Bancshares has been growing its earnings per share at 20% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Dime Community Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Dime Community Bancshares that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Dime Community Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

