Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.24

The board of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 24th of October, with investors receiving $0.24 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Dime Community Bancshares' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important.

Dime Community Bancshares has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Dime Community Bancshares' payout ratio of 28% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 16.3% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio could be 24% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend. NasdaqGS:DCOM Historic Dividend September 25th 2022

Dime Community Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.864, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.96. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.1% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Dime Community Bancshares has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Dime Community Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Dime Community Bancshares that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

