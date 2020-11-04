Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DCOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 67th quarter that DCOM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.08, the dividend yield is 4.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCOM was $13.08, representing a -39.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.68 and a 23.51% increase over the 52 week low of $10.59.

DCOM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). DCOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $20.01. Zacks Investment Research reports DCOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.49%, compared to an industry average of -17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DCOM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.