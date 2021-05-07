Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DCOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that DCOM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.07, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCOM was $34.07, representing a -1.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.62 and a 106.36% increase over the 52 week low of $16.51.

DCOM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). DCOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.99. Zacks Investment Research reports DCOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.71%, compared to an industry average of 20.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DCOM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DCOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DCOM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 27.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DCOM at 1.85%.

