Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DCOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that DCOM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCOM was $25.59, representing a -20.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $32 and a 55% increase over the 52 week low of $16.51.

DCOM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). DCOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports DCOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.37%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to DCOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DCOM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 34.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DCOM at 10000%.

