Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DCOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 66th quarter that DCOM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.91, the dividend yield is 4.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCOM was $11.91, representing a -47.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.50 and a 4.93% increase over the 52 week low of $11.35.

DCOM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). DCOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $19.72. Zacks Investment Research reports DCOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.79%, compared to an industry average of -14.8%.

