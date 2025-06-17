Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Receives Positive Ratings Outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency

Dime Community Bancshares received a "Positive" outlook from KBRA, reflecting strong strategic execution and improved liquidity.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. announced that Kroll Bond Rating Agency has upgraded its ratings outlook from "Stable" to "Positive" in a report dated June 17, 2025, reflecting the company's effective execution of strategic initiatives following area bank failures in 2023. Kroll assigned a BBB+ rating to Dime Community Bank's deposits and senior unsecured debt, highlighting the company's significant growth in core deposits, which increased by $2 billion over two years, and its improved liquidity and funding profile. Dime has also maintained strong credit quality with a low net charge-off (NCO) ratio and limited problem loans. CEO Stuart H. Lubow welcomed the positive outlook, noting the progress made toward establishing a high-quality balance sheet as the company continues to pursue its growth strategy.

Potential Positives

Kroll Bond Rating Agency revised its ratings outlook for Dime Community Bancshares from “Stable” to “Positive,” indicating increasing confidence in the company's future performance.

The Bank's deposit and senior unsecured debt rating remains at BBB+, reflecting a solid credit profile and financial stability.

Dime added $2 billion in core deposits over the past two years, improving its liquidity and funding profile, allowing it to outperform many peers on key metrics.

Dime's low non-performing loan (NCO) ratio of 15 bps since the global financial crisis demonstrates its disciplined credit culture and strong credit quality performance.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the recent ratings outlook for Dime Community Bancshares?

Kroll Bond Rating Agency revised Dime Community Bancshares' ratings outlook from “Stable” to “Positive” on June 17, 2025.

What factors contributed to the positive ratings outlook?

The positive outlook reflects Dime's strong execution of strategic initiatives and improvement in liquidity and funding following bank failures in 2023.

What does Dime Community Bank's current credit rating stand at?

Dime Community Bank currently has a BBB+ deposit and senior unsecured debt rating according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

How much in core deposits has Dime added recently?

Dime Community Bancshares has added $2 billion in core deposits over the past two years, improving its liquidity profile.

Who is the CEO of Dime Community Bancshares?

Stuart H. Lubow is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Full Release



HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dime”) (NASDAQ: DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced that Kroll Bond Rating Agency (“KBRA”), in a report dated June 17, 2025, revised its ratings outlook from “Stable” to “Positive.” Kroll’s deposit and senior unsecured debt rating for Dime Community Bank is BBB+.





According to the KBRA report, the revision of the Outlook to “Positive” primarily reflects the strong execution of strategic initiatives in recent years, particularly capitalizing on disruption and dislocation across the Company’s footprint following area bank failures in 2023. A key success has been the onboarding of deposit-focused teams, which has significantly improved the liquidity and funding profile, with the Company now outperforming peers on most key metrics.





Over the past two years, Dime has added $2 billion in core deposits, with a healthy DDA mix which has contributed to lower deposit costs than most KBRA-rated peers. The inflow of liquidity has also enabled a meaningful reduction in wholesale funding and supported the loan diversification growth efforts.





KBRA noted that Dime's ratings are also supported by its long-standing outperformance in credit quality, demonstrated across multiple cycles. Since the onset of the global financial crisis, the Company’s NCO ratio has averaged 15 bps, highlighting its disciplined credit culture. Dime has reported a minimal level of problem loans, well-contained NCOs and improving risk ratings.





Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “KBRA has recognized the progress we have made in creating a high-quality balance sheet. As we continue to execute on our growth plan, we are pleased to see our ratings outlook revised to Positive.”







ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.







Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island



(1)



.







Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.







Investor Relations Contact:





Avinash Reddy





Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer





Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909





Email:



avinash.reddy@dime.com







¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.





