Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Receives Approval to Open New Branch in Lakewood, New Jersey

Dime Community Bancshares has received necessary approvals to open a branch in Lakewood, New Jersey, in early 2026.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has received necessary approvals from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the New York State Department of Financial Services to establish a new branch in Lakewood, New Jersey, at 500 Boulevard of the Americas, pending further approval from the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. Construction for this branch is slated to commence in the second half of 2025, with an expected opening in early 2026. Dime Community Bancshares, the parent company of Dime Community Bank, is a significant player in the banking sector, boasting over $14 billion in assets and holding the leading deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has received necessary approvals from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the New York State Department of Financial Services to open a new branch, indicating regulatory confidence in the company's expansion plans.

The opening of a new branch in Lakewood, New Jersey, aligns with Dime's strategy to grow its presence in the region, potentially increasing its customer base and market share.

The projected timeline for construction and opening of the branch provides a clear plan for future growth and investment in the community.

Dime Community Bank is noted as having the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island, signifying its strong position in the market and potential for further success with the new branch.

The press release highlights that the branch opening is contingent upon approval from the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance, suggesting a potential delay or obstacle in the branch opening process.

The company mentions that the branch construction is expected to start in the second half of 2025, which may be viewed as a prolonged timeline that could lead to increased costs or changes in market conditions before opening.

The inclusion of forward-looking statements with risks and uncertainties may indicate potential volatility or financial risks associated with the company's future plans.

Where is Dime Community Bancshares opening a new branch?

Dime Community Bancshares is opening a new branch in Lakewood, New Jersey, at 500 Boulevard of the Americas.

When is the construction of the Dime branch expected to start?

Construction of the new Dime branch is expected to start in the second half of 2025.

When will the Dime branch in Lakewood open?

The new Dime branch is planned to open in early 2026.

What approvals did Dime Community Bancshares receive?

Dime received approvals from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and New York State Department of Financial Services.

What is the asset size of Dime Community Bank?

Dime Community Bank has over $14 billion in assets, making it a significant player in community banking.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced it has received approvals from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the New York State Department of Financial Services to open a branch location in Lakewood, New Jersey.





The branch will be located at 500 Boulevard of the Americas, Lakewood, New Jersey, pending approval from the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. As previously announced, construction of the branch is expected to start in the second half of 2025, with the branch opening planned for early 2026.







ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.







Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island



(1)



.







Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.







Investor Relations Contact:





Avinash Reddy





Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer





Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909





Email:



avinash.reddy@dime.com











¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.











FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.





