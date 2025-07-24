Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock

Dime Community Bancshares declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share on its preferred stock, payable August 15.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share on its 5.50% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. The dividend will be payable on August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 8, 2025. Dime Community Bancshares, which is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, manages over $14 billion in assets and holds the largest deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island. The press release includes a note about forward-looking statements that may involve risks and uncertainties affecting future results.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM, DCOMP and DCOMG) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share on the Company’s 5.50% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on August 15, 2025 to holders of record as of August 8, 2025.







ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.







Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island



Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.







Investor Relations Contact:





Avinash Reddy





Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer





Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909





Email:



avinash.reddy@dime.com







¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.





