Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Fixed-Rate Preferred Stock

Dime Community Bancshares declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34375 on its preferred stock, payable May 15, 2025.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share on its 5.50% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. This dividend is set to be paid on May 15, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 8, 2025. Dime Community Bancshares serves as the holding company for Dime Community Bank, which has over $14 billion in assets and holds the largest deposit market share among community banks in Greater Long Island.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. holds a leading position with the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island, indicating strong market performance and customer trust.

The company has a substantial asset base of over $14 billion, reflecting financial stability and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a cash dividend may indicate that the company is prioritizing short-term shareholder returns over long-term reinvestment in growth opportunities, which could be viewed negatively by some investors.



The choice of a non-cumulative preferred stock dividend suggests that the company may be facing capital constraints or is not generating sufficient profits to support more substantial equity or common stock dividends.



Although the company has a strong deposit market share, reliance on dividends might raise concerns about the sustainability of financial health amidst potential economic fluctuations or industry challenges.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend declared by Dime Community Bancshares?

Dime Community Bancshares declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share on its preferred stock.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on May 15, 2025, to holders of record as of May 8, 2025.

What type of stock is the declared dividend for?

The dividend is for the Company’s 5.50% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A.

What is the asset size of Dime Community Bancshares?

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has over $14 billion in assets.

What is Dime Community Bank's market share?

Dime Community Bank holds the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island.

$DCOM Insider Trading Activity

$DCOM insiders have traded $DCOM stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. BASSWOOD has made 3 purchases buying 29,502 shares for an estimated $943,658 and 1 sale selling 9,815 shares for an estimated $306,228 .

and 1 sale selling 9,815 shares for an estimated . KENNETH J MAHON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $817,285

RAYMOND A NIELSEN sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $93,750

MICHAEL FEGAN (Chief Technology & Ops Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $71,513

AVINASH REDDY (SEVP - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 500 shares for an estimated $9,677 and 1 sale selling 500 shares for an estimated $9,687.

$DCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $DCOM stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DCOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DCOM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM, DCOMP and DCOMG) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share on the Company’s 5.50% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on May 15, 2025 to holders of record as of May 8, 2025.







ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.







Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island



(1)



.







Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.







Investor Relations Contact:





Avinash Reddy





Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer





Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909





Email:



avinash.reddy@dime.com







¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.



