Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Share

Dime Community Bancshares announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on July 24, 2025.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Common Stock, which will be payable on July 24, 2025, to shareholders on record by July 17, 2025. This dividend reflects the company's ongoing commitment to providing uninterrupted dividends. Dime Community Bancshares serves as the holding company for Dime Community Bank, which is a New York State-chartered trust company with assets exceeding $14 billion and holds the top deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share reflects the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company has maintained a trend of uninterrupted dividends, indicating financial stability and a consistent performance.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a significant presence in the local market, holding the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island.

Potential Negatives

While the announcement of a quarterly cash dividend may be positive, the amount of $0.25 per share could indicate limited growth potential, especially if the company's earnings do not reflect more significant returns or investments.

The press release lacks detailed information about the company's financial performance or future outlook, which may raise concerns among investors regarding transparency and overall company health.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Dime Community Bancshares?

Dime Community Bancshares declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Common Stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on July 24, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 17, 2025.

What trend does Dime Community Bancshares continue with its dividends?

The Company continues its trend of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders.

What is the asset size of Dime Community Bancshares?

Dime Community Bancshares has over $14 billion in assets.

What bank does Dime Community Bancshares hold?

Dime Community Bancshares is the holding company for Dime Community Bank.

$DCOM Insider Trading Activity

$DCOM insiders have traded $DCOM stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. BASSWOOD has made 5 purchases buying 42,045 shares for an estimated $1,150,236 and 6 sales selling 50,315 shares for an estimated $1,407,828 .

and 6 sales selling 50,315 shares for an estimated . KENNETH J MAHON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $817,285

RAYMOND A NIELSEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $144,910 .

. AVINASH REDDY (SEVP - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 500 shares for an estimated $9,677 and 1 sale selling 500 shares for an estimated $9,687.

$DCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $DCOM stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DCOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DCOM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Common Stock, payable on July 24, 2025 to common stockholders of record as of July 17, 2025. The Company continues its trend of uninterrupted dividends.







ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.







Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island



(1)



.







Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.







Investor Relations Contact:





Avinash Reddy





Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer





Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909





Email:



avinash.reddy@dime.com







¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.



