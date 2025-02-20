Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Appoints Thomas X. Geisel as Senior Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending

Dime Community Bancshares appoints Thomas X. Geisel as Senior EVP of Commercial Lending to enhance its lending business.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. announced the appointment of Thomas X. Geisel as Senior Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending, responsible for expanding the bank's commercial lending operations. CEO Stuart H. Lubow highlighted Geisel's successful track record in transforming Sterling National Bank and emphasized the strategic importance of his recruitment to support Dime's growth. Geisel expressed enthusiasm for joining Dime, citing its entrepreneurial culture and strong financial foundation. With over 20 years of experience in financial services, including leadership roles at Webster Bank and Sun Bancorp, he aims to leverage Dime's momentum to establish it as a leading local bank in New York.

Thomas X. Geisel joins Dime Community Bancshares as Senior Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending, bringing a proven track record and extensive experience in growing regional banks.

The recruitment of Mr. Geisel signifies a strategic move to enhance and diversify Dime's commercial lending business, aligning with the company's business plan for growth.

Under Mr. Geisel's leadership, Dime aims to leverage its strong balance sheet and capital strength to create a highly productive commercial banking environment.

Dime has recently experienced significant growth in core deposits and business loans, indicating a positive trajectory in its market position.

Mr. Geisel's recent role in leading a turnaround at Republic First, which ended in an assisted transaction, may raise concerns about his leadership effectiveness and stability.



The press release does not provide specific details on how Dime Community Bancshares plans to leverage Mr. Geisel's experience to mitigate any potential risks associated with his prior position at Republic First.



The heavy emphasis on recent growth might suggest that the company is under pressure to maintain momentum, which could indicate underlying instability or future challenges.

Who is Thomas X. Geisel?

Thomas X. Geisel is the new Senior Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending at Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

What will Thomas Geisel's role entail?

He will focus on building and diversifying Dime's commercial lending business.

Why was Thomas Geisel recruited by Dime?

His proven track record and leadership experience in banking align with Dime's growth strategy and mission.

What is Dime's mission in the banking industry?

Dime aims to be the best business bank in New York, focusing on customer-first service.

What is Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.'s asset status?

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has over $14 billion in assets and the top deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island.

$DCOM Insider Trading Activity

$DCOM insiders have traded $DCOM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. BASSWOOD has made 3 purchases buying 29,502 shares for an estimated $943,658 and 1 sale selling 9,815 shares for an estimated $306,228 .

and 1 sale selling 9,815 shares for an estimated . KENNETH J MAHON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $817,285

MICHAEL FEGAN (Chief Technology & Ops Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $71,513

$DCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $DCOM stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Thomas X. Geisel will join Dime as Senior Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending. Mr. Geisel will be responsible for the continued buildout and diversification of Dime’s commercial lending business.





Stuart H. Lubow, President and CEO said, "Dime has had tremendous success growing core deposits and business loans over the past two years by taking advantage of the significant disruption in our marketplace and adding talent to our organization. Recruiting Tom to our organization is the next logical step in the execution of our business plan. Tom has a proven track record as a business leader and he was instrumental in the growth and transformation of Sterling National Bank into a highly profitable $30 billion institution. Tom is an experienced leader and well-known brand name in the New York Metropolitan market. I look forward to working with him closely as we advance Dime’s mission of being the best business bank in New York.”





Mr. Geisel stated, “I’m very pleased to join Dime and be part of the growth story. Dime’s entrepreneurial culture and customer first mindset attracted me to the institution. Its strong balance sheet and best-in-class capital strength provides an attractive foundation for talented commercial bankers. I look forward to working with Stu and the management team to leverage its positive momentum in creating a high performing, local champion.”





Mr. Geisel has a diverse financial services background, including leadership experience growing regional banks for more than twenty years. He was President of Corporate Banking, at Webster Bank (formally known as Sterling National Bank). Prior to Sterling National Bank, Mr. Geisel was President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Sun Bancorp. Prior to Sun Bancorp, Mr. Geisel was at KeyCorp, including serving as President of the Northeast Region where he was responsible for $20 billion of assets within seven states, including commercial, consumer and private banking. He also helped to build the company’s general M&A investment banking practice in the East and West regions. Most recently, he was recruited to lead a turnaround of Republic First, which culminated in an assisted transaction.







Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island



Avinash Reddy





Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer





Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909





Email:



avinash.reddy@dime.com









Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.



