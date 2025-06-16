Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Appoints Shawn Gines as Executive Vice President of Corporate and Specialty Finance

Dime Community Bancshares announces Shawn Gines as Executive Vice President to diversify commercial lending and expand corporate client services.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. announced the appointment of Shawn Gines as Executive Vice President of Corporate and Specialty Finance, as part of its growth strategy. Gines will focus on expanding Dime's commercial lending operations, enhancing relationships with corporate clients and private equity firms, overseeing the Fund Finance vertical, and developing additional specialty lending areas to diversify the bank's balance sheet. Dime's CEO, Stuart H. Lubow, expressed enthusiasm for Gines’ hiring, highlighting his strong track record in banking. Gines joins from Webster Bank, where he was the Regional President for the NYC and New Jersey Metro Markets, and has previously held senior positions at Sterling National Bank, GE Capital, and Bank of America. Dime Community Bank, part of Dime Community Bancshares, has over $14 billion in assets and leads in deposit market share among community banks in Greater Long Island.

Potential Positives

Shawn Gines, a well-regarded banker with a strong track record, is joining Dime Community Bancshares as Executive Vice President, which signifies the company's commitment to attracting top talent.

Gines will play a key role in expanding Dime's commercial lending operations and diversifying its balance sheet, which is essential for future growth.

The appointment underscores Dime's strategic focus on enhancing relationships with corporate clients and private equity firms, positioning the bank for increased market presence.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks specific details about the expected impact of Shawn Gines' hiring on the company's financial performance, leaving stakeholders uncertain about the effectiveness of the new strategy.

No information is provided about potential challenges or risks associated with the expansion into new commercial lending areas, which may raise concerns among investors.

The announcement does not address any current financial difficulties or market conditions that may affect the bank's growth strategy, potentially leading to skepticism from analysts and investors.

FAQ

Who is Shawn Gines?

Shawn Gines is the newly appointed Executive Vice President of Corporate and Specialty Finance at Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

What role will Shawn Gines play at Dime?

Shawn Gines will help expand Dime’s commercial lending, focusing on corporate clients, private equity firms, and specialty finance verticals.

Where will Shawn Gines be based?

Shawn Gines will be based in Manhattan as part of his role at Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

What is the focus of Dime's growth plan?

Dime's growth plan includes diversifying its commercial lending businesses and expanding its presence in specialty finance sectors.

How significant is Shawn Gines' experience?

Shawn Gines has extensive experience in commercial banking, having led teams at Webster Bank and Sterling National Bank.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the continued execution of its growth plan, Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Shawn Gines will join Dime as Executive Vice President, Corporate and Specialty Finance.





Mr. Gines will play an integral role in the continued buildout and diversification of Dime’s commercial lending businesses, including growing Dime’s presence with corporate clients and private equity firms, overseeing the recently launched Fund Finance vertical, and building out other specialty verticals which over time will further diversify Dime’s balance sheet.





Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime, said, "We are excited to announce the hiring of Shawn, who will be one of the cornerstones of our growth plans in the years ahead. Shawn is a very well-known and well-regarded banker with a strong track record. Dime continues to be the bank of choice for talented bankers.”





“Shawn’s diverse experience in the geographies and asset classes we're building out will significantly accelerate our execution,” said Tom Geisel, Dime’s Senior Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending.





Gines, who will be based in Manhattan, was most recently Regional President for the NYC and New Jersey Metro Markets for Webster Bank. Previously, he was Senior Managing Director and led a Middle Market Commercial group at Sterling National Bank. Early in his career, Mr. Gines was employed at GE Capital and Bank of America where he held various roles with increasing responsibility.







