Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Appoints Jim LoGatto as Executive Vice President for Commercial Banking Expansion in Manhattan

Dime Community Bancshares appoints Jim LoGatto as Executive VP to enhance its commercial banking presence in Manhattan.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has announced the appointment of Jim LoGatto as Executive Vice President, tasked with expanding the company’s commercial banking operations in Manhattan. LoGatto brings extensive experience from his previous roles, including Executive Vice President and Director of US Private Banking at Israel Discount Bank of New York, as well as executive positions at Wells Fargo Bank and Independence Community Bank. Dime's CEO, Stuart H. Lubow, expressed enthusiasm for LoGatto’s arrival, emphasizing his strong reputation in the Manhattan market and the alignment with Dime’s growth strategy in deposit and lending services. Dime Community Bancshares, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, is a significant player in community banking with over $14 billion in assets.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Jim LoGatto as Executive Vice President signifies a strategic move to enhance Dime's commercial banking presence in Manhattan.

LoGatto's extensive experience and strong reputation in the Manhattan banking sector may lead to increased business opportunities for Dime Community Bank.

This hiring aligns with Dime's goal of expanding its deposit and lending capabilities in a key market, potentially driving future growth.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

Who is Jim LoGatto?

Jim LoGatto is the newly appointed Executive Vice President at Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., responsible for commercial banking in Manhattan.

What is Jim LoGatto's previous experience?

He previously served as Executive Vice President and Director of US Private Banking at Israel Discount Bank of New York and held positions at Wells Fargo.

What are Dime Community Bancshares' goals with this hire?

Dime aims to expand its deposit and lending presence in Manhattan by hiring experienced bankers like Jim LoGatto.

How large are the assets of Dime Community Bancshares?

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has over $14 billion in assets and is a leading community bank in Greater Long Island.

What markets does Dime serve?

Dime Community Bank primarily serves the Greater Long Island area, focusing on Manhattan for its commercial banking growth.

Full Release



HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Jim LoGatto has joined the Company as an Executive Vice President. LoGatto will be responsible for growing Dime’s commercial banking business in Manhattan.





Most recently, LoGatto served as Executive Vice President and Director of US Private Banking at Israel Discount Bank of New York. He also held various executive level positions at Wells Fargo Bank and Independence Community Bank. LoGatto began his career at Irving Trust Company and subsequently joined Republic National Bank where he rose to the position of Managing Director.





Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime, said, “We are excited to attract a banker of Jim’s caliber to our organization. Jim is an extremely seasoned banker with a very strong reputation in the Manhattan marketplace. Hiring Jim is consistent with our stated goal of expanding our deposit and lending presence in Manhattan.”











ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.







Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island



(1)



.





Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.





Investor Relations Contact:





Avinash Reddy





Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer





Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909





Email:



avinash.reddy@dime.com







____________________





¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.



